Who is Rui Hachimura Girlfriend, Briana Delgado? All you need to know

Rui Hachimura's girlfriend is Briana Delgado and she's achieved a lot of fame and success during her life. The popular basketball player has been in a relationship for a few years and it appears that the two live together.

Hachimura was traded to the LA Lakers on Monday, Jan. 23, which is why we expect his popularity to further increase. Not only is playing alongside LeBron James special, but the power forward will also play for a big-market team.

This article will reveal everything we know about Briana Delgado, Rui Hachimura's girlfriend. We will take a look at her personal life, her relationship with the NBA player, as well as her career.

Rui Hachimura's girlfriend is a model and influencer

Briana Delgado is a popular model who has amassed more than 291 thousand followers on her Instagram profile. Delgado is very active on the social media platform, where she sometimes publishes several posts a day.

While there isn't much information available regarding her relationship with the basketball player, it appears that the two of them have been together for at least two years.

Additionally, it seems that Rui Hachimura's girlfriend lives with the new member of the LA Lakers, which is why she may also move to the City of Angels. However, this hasn't been confirmed yet.

Besides Instagram, Briana Delgado is also active on Fanfix, where fans can subscribe to get exclusive content and updates from her. Rui Hachimura's girlfriend charges $6.99 a month for the exclusive access to her Fanfix profile. Fans may also make a $10 tip to start a conversation with her.

Besides these two platforms, Delgado set up a small web shop named Bootyfull Queens. This is where she sells fitness accessories, such as resistance bands and speed jump ropes.

Rui Hachimura's girlfriend also has her own YouTube channel, which is mostly focused on fashion and makeup. As of Jan. 23, she has 682 subscribers on it. Delgado is more popular on TikTok, however, as she has more than 30 thousand followers there.

Rui Hachimura is a great addition to the LA Lakers

By adding the 6-foot-8 forward, the LA Lakers have drastically improved their roster. They did it by only giving up Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. Considering that Nunn hasn't been great this season, it's safe to say that the Lakers have won the trade.

Hachimura has appeared in 30 games so far this season, averaging 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Hachimura is currently in a relationship with a model (Image via Getty Images)

Unfortunately, the forward is on an expiring contract and it will be interesting to see if the Lakers can keep him after this season. However, considering that he didn't feel wanted in Washington, he may decide to stay in Los Angeles for a few more years.

