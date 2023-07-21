"Bol Bol is the pretty girl with a bad attitude" - Gilbert Arenas throws shade at 7-foot-2 Suns center, calls him 'failure'

After his best season yet with the Orlando Magic, Bol Bol is headed to the Phoenix Suns on a one-year contract.

However, Gilbert Arenas isn't too fond of the kind of production that the center brings to an NBA team.

"Have you ever seen a really beautiful girl?" Arenas said on "Gil's Arena." "She's beautiful, got a bad attitude, right? She's not attractive no more because of her attitude. Bol Bol is the pretty girl with a bad attitude."

During the episode, co-host Josiah Johnson asked him about the expectations surrounding Bol Bol. Arenas said that he is expecting disappointment from the former Magic center.

In the three seasons that Bol Bol played with the Denver Nuggets, he never excelled. He only averaged 2.7 points (47.8% shooting, including 37.8% from 3-point range) and 1.2 rebounds per game.

However, with the Orlando Magic, he started scratching the surface of his full potential. He received more playing minutes with an average of 21.5 minutes per game as he ended up playing 70 games. There, he averaged 9.1 ppg (54.6% shooting, including 26.5% from 3-point range) and 5.8 rpg.

Following Arenas' point, he said that he recognizes the potential and talents that he possesses. Unfortunately for him, he has not seen the 7-foot-2 center fully embrace or take advantage of his talents.

His guest, Rashad McCants, argued that Bol only ever received consistent playing minutes once he joined the Magic. Even with the Orlando Magic, he was still in different rotations as the team had three other centers: Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr. and Moritz Wagner.

Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones on the value of the acquisition of Bol Bol

In an interview with Arizona Sports Bickley and Marotta, Suns general manager James Jones talked about the upside and edge that Bol Bol can provide.

"If we can realize some of his potential and he can continue to develop, he gives us something different," Jones said. "The best teams have dynamic players at all positions and dynamic players that play multiple positions. We do know he's competitive, we do know that he's tremendously skilled and now he gets to do that with a winning team."

It is still to be determined whether he will be playing alongside the team's starters or be inserted in the second unit. He can provide a much-needed defensive presence at the rim that Deandre Ayton sometimes struggled with.

Compared to Bol, Ayton provides more of a scoring punch than a defensive presence. Last season, he averaged 18.0 ppg (58.8% shooting, including 29.2% from 3-point range) and 10.0 rpg.

An interesting scenario would be if the Suns run a double-big lineup with Ayton and Bol Bol starting and Bradley Beal running point guard.

