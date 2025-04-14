Bold Russell Westbrook playoffs endorsement by ex-NBA star leaves fans at odds: "Lol Clippers in 5"

NBA fans reacted to former NBA player Chandler Parsons endorsing Russell Westbrook for the playoffs. The fourth-seeded Denver Nuggets are set to face the LA Clippers in the first round of the playoffs, and according to Parsons, if he was the Nuggets coach, he would start Russell Westbrook against the Clippers.

Ad

The former NBA player factored in Westbrook's veteran experience over younger players. Parsons backed up his statement by mentioning that the Nuggets have had a better record with Westbrook in the starting lineup.

"But now the playoff series against the Clippers, against these other vet guys, if I am [David] Adelman, I am going with Westbrook," Parsons said. "In a playoff series, I am trusting Russell Westbrook, a first-ballot Hall of Famer more than [Jalen] Pickett."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Remember when they put him in the starting lineup when they were banged up, they were the best team in the NBA with Russ in the starting lineup. ... Come a playoff series, I'm playing Russell Westbrook."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the NBA fans had a deep contrasting opinion about Westbrook's production in the postseason. Disagreeing with Parsons' opinion, a fan declared that the Clippers would win the series in five games.

"Lol Clippers in 5 😭😂," the fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans slammed Parsons for making baseless arguments.

"What’s with former NBA players going on interviews and just saying anything nowadays for clicks and views," a fan wrote.

"NBA players continue to know absolutely nothing about their sport," another fan said.

Meanwhile, a fan alleged that Parsons wanted the Clippers to win the series by including "Westbrick" in the starting lineup.

Ad

"You start Westbrick if you want Clippers to win obviously," the fan posted.

Some fans strongly denied Westbrook's inclusion in the starting lineup of a team with championship aspirations.

"Russ shouldn't even be on any team with championship aspirations, let alone the starting lineup," one fan commented.

"Russell Westbrook should not start on any playoff roster in 2025. Dude might be completely unplayable like last season’s playoffs," another fan said.

Ad

A fan hilariously wrote that the Clippers fans also hoped the same thing as Chandler Parsons.

"Every Clippers fan is begging for this to happen lmao," the fan wrote.

Russell Westbrook reacts to the Nuggets making the playoffs

The Denver Nuggets played great basketball in the last few games. Even after the turmoil in the team when the front office fired coach Michael Malone, the Nuggets held their ground and successfully avoided the Play-In Tournament.

Ad

On Monday, after the Nuggets secured the fourth seed in the West and gained a home-court advantage in the first round, the team's social media made a special post dedicated to their efforts.

"Four seed & home court secured. #MileHighPlayoffs | #KeepClimbing," the post read.

Although the Nuggets won seven fewer games this season, Westbrook was happy with the seeding.

"🔒⚒️ #whynot," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Last year, when Russell Westbrook played with the LA Clippers, they were also No. 4 in the West with a 51-31 record. The Clippers were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More