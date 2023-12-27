Bones Hyland asks Ja Morant detractors to 'let him have fun' amid gun celebration: 'He doing a Louisiana dance in New Orleans!'

The Memphis Grizzlies have won their fourth consecutive game after Ja Morant returned to the lineup this season. This is their only four-game win streak this season, and Morant has been a significant factor in what they've done. After Tuesday night's 116-115 overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Morant seems to have silenced his haters, or has he?

The Grizzlies have played the Pelicans three times, winning the last two. Tuesday, Morant led his team with 31 points, four rebounds and seven assists. And the late-game heroics of the star point guard gave them the victory.

Morant sealed the game with an alley-oop dunk from Marcus Smart and celebrated the win. During his celebration, he showed his hands, slightly mimicking a gun, and danced down the court. Fans called him out for it, but LA Clippers guard Bones Hyland defended his fellow NBA player.

According to Hyland, the celebration he did was a dance from Louisana. Given that Morant and the team were New Orleans' visitors, the two-time All-Star opted to show off what he knows about the state's culture.

"Lmao ts is a dance bro, like let em have fun he doing a Louisiana dance in New Orleans off an exciting dunk he just made. Got damn 😂😂 let em live," Hyland tweeted.

Former NBA player Chandler Parsons called out Morant for the celebration, although he might not have known the background of it before voicing his opinion.

"What else has to happen for you, and your family and your friends, to learn?" Parsons said. "Make this about basketball, make this about your life, make this about your livelihood and stop doing things like this."

The Grizzlies (10-19) have started to gain momentum and could be contenders in the West again.

Thanks to Ja Morant, the Grizzlies are winning again

The Grizzlies likely wouldn't be in the position they are in if Ja Morant wasn't given a 25-game suspension. The team had a horrible start, beginning with a six-game skid before getting their first win on Nov. 5.

On Tuesday night, the team was down for a good portion of the game, but the players managed to mount a comeback. The Grizzlies trailed by as much as 15 points. And coming back with that sort of deficit is not easy.

Morant was responsible for how they overcame the Pelicans. He scored 17 points during the second half and five points in overtime. As he ran down to the locker room, he silenced the doubters and proved that he was a star in the league.

"They thought it wasn’t going to happen again!" Morant said. His bucket as time expired gave Memphis a 115-113 win in his first game back, also in New Orleans, on Dec. 19.

They have a shot at extending their win streak on Thursday as they face the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

