WATCH: Ja Morant pulls out "gun celebration" and touches the sky with fearsome alley-oop

The Memphis Grizzlies won against the New Orleans Pelicans with a final score of 116-115 on Tuesday.

Despite Jaren Jackson Jr. missing the free throws to win the game in regular duration, Memphis won in overtime with Ja Morant's alley-oop dunk. Morant had 31 points with seven assists, while Desmond Bane had 27 points for the Grizzlies.

The alley-oop dunk by Morant was the highlight of the game.

The game was a significant win for the Grizzlies, who have struggled in the season, with a record of 9-19 in the Southwest standings.

Ja Morant's performance was particularly noteworthy, as he has been a critical player for the Grizzlies this season. He and his teammate Desmond Bane have been praised as one of the best back-court in the league.

The Pelicans, on the other hand, are 0-6 vs opponents in the clutch.

Memphis Grizzlies' resurgence: Ja Morant's return and playoff aspirations

The Memphis Grizzlies have recently seen a resurgence in their performance, with a three-game win streak and a thrilling victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

This resurgence can be attributed to the return of Ja Morant, who has been a critical figure in the team's success. Morant's performance has been exceptional. He had 30 points and 11 assists in a 125-119 win against the Atlanta Hawks.

His return has boosted the team's morale and given fans a reason to believe in their playoff aspirations.

Ja Morant's return to the Memphis Grizzlies has significantly impacted the team's performance. In his first game back, Morant scored 34 points, including the game-winning basket at the buzzer.

His presence on the court has sparked the offense and allowed other players to step up and contribute to the team's success.

With the recent resurgence in their performance, the Memphis Grizzlies are starting to look like a playoff contender. The team's three-game win streak and victory against the Pelicans demonstrate their ability to compete at a high level and secure vital wins.

As the season progresses, it will be crucial for the Grizzlies to maintain their momentum and continue to prove themselves as a strong contender in the NBA playoffs.