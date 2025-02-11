"Boogie Man comes & he attacks you": Ex-Warriors gives Allen Iverson-Michael Jordan analogy to justify Kendrick Lamar surpassing Drake after SuperBowl

Kendrick Lamar’s performance during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show continues to reverberate. “Not Like Us,” which won the Song of the Year in the 2025 Grammy Awards, highlighted the show on Sunday. Lamar received a standing ovation after entertaining the packed Caesars Superdome with the diss track against Drake.

In his podcast, Gilbert Arenas, who once played for the Golden State Warriors, had this to say about the performance in NBA terms:

“When Drake said he was that man, it shows. You got the Boogie Man comes and he attacks you. He went five Grammys, goes to the Super Bowl and he cuts your head off.

“What happened here was AI (Allen Iverson) facing (Michael) Jordan. Imagine it was the crossover, AI scores 60 (points) and hit the game-winner on Jordan. That’s what it was.”

“Not Like Us” was seen as Kendrick Lamar’s victory lap against Drake. K.Dot walked away from the 67th Grammy Awards with five trophies, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for dissing his rival. He capped it off with a Super Bowl halftime show that had A-listers dancing to the song. Tennis legend Serena Williams even did a crip walk for him on stage.

However, Gilbert Arenas’ reference to Allen Iverson overtaking Michael Jordan needed more imagination than what happened in the Lamar-Drake situation. AI famously hit Jordan with a crossover but never scored 60 points against His Airness or hit a game-winner over the six-time NBA champ.

The most points Iverson dropped against the Chicago Bulls legend was 44. Jordan held a 7-6 lifetime record against the 76ers icon. More importantly, Iverson calls the five-time MVP the greatest of all time.

Former NBA player claims Lil Wayne would not have been able to do what Kendrick Lamar did

There was a strong pushback against Jay-Z and his decision to name Kendrick Lamar as the headliner for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. Many argued that that honor should have gone to Lil Wayne, a New Orleans native.

Brandon Jennings had this to say in Gilbert Arenas’ podcast about Jay-Z making the right decision:

“Bro, I didn’t even know you had to run! That field was big! Let’s be honest. How do you think Wayne was gonna last? … You just can’t be standing in one spot. You gotta be running around. You gotta be in top shape for that s**t.”

Kendrick Lamar’s performance wasn’t a one-way street to greatness, though. He had his fair share of critics who blasted him for using a massive moment to simply troll Drake. Many argued that Lil Wayne would have made the show a celebration rather than a diss-centered performance.

However, history has been made, and arguments are moot. K.Dot will be remembered as the man at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

