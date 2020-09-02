Boston Celtics 102-99 Toronto Raptors: Twitter explodes as Marcus Smart hits 5 threes in 4th quarter | NBA Playoffs 2020

After a complete drubbing in the series opener, the Toronto Raptors turned a corner to give the Boston Celtics a run for their money in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. But the latter forced a huge fourth-quarter turnaround to take the game 102-99 and extend the series lead to 2-0.

Jayson Tatum kept the offense flowing all night for the Boston Celtics and finished with another playoff career 34 points. Even though he could not get it done from the field all the time, he managed to get to the free-throw line a lot, going 14-of-14 from the charity stripe. Speaking of free-throws, the Toronto Raptors had none of them in the first half.

Congrats to the refs on their first half Raptors free throw shutout. Great work. — JD Bunkis (@JDBunkis) September 1, 2020

It was a pretty close game in the first two quarters with both teams playing hard-nosed defense as always. Fred VanVleet was back to his old scoring ways and gave the Toronto Raptors the needed lift with 9 first-quarter points.

This is what happens when you let Fred VanVleet see his children. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) September 1, 2020

Kemba Walker wasn't feeling it yet but 14 points from Jaylen Brown in the half kept the Boston Celtics in the hunt as they led 50-48 at half-time.

Round 1 Jaylen Brown outplays Tobias Harris on both ends.



Round 2 Jaylen Brown is outplaying Pascal Siakam on Both ends.



Time to start giving this Man his Credit. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 2, 2020

Toronto Raptors heat up in the third

OG Anunoby led the charge for the Toronto Raptors in the third quarter

The Toronto Raptors showed off their scoring depth quickly after the break as Serge Ibaka, Kyle Lowry, and VanVleet all managed to drain a few buckets. However, it was OG Anunoby who punished the Boston Celtics with those corner threes and accumulated 11 points in the third quarter. We also had the classic Marcus Smart flop, which had fans seething.

Should challenge that. Marcus Smart should be fined the max for that flop. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) September 1, 2020

Nick Nurse's side was in control heading into the fourth, leading 78-70.

Boston Celtics' backcourt leads them to a win

Marcus Smart took over from Jayson Tatum in the fourth

Until then, both Walker and Marcus Smart were struggling from the field for the Boston Celtics. Kemba had missed seven attempts from downtown while Smart was 0-for-5 from distance. Yet, the duo switched on a plug down the stretch, especially the latter who made five straight threes as Boston went on a 23-9 run to take the lead.

Smart and Walker



1st 3 quarters: 3-21fg, 1-12 3fg 9 points

4th quarter: 9-10fg, 6-7 3fg 27 points — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) September 2, 2020

Walker also managed to drain a trey of his own and nailed the stepback dagger to give Boston Celtics the win. He finished the game with 17 points.

*game on the line*



DEFENDER: “he’s going to do that stepback crossover after he dribbles past the foul line isnt he?”



KEMBA: “im going to that stepback crossover after i dribble past the foul line.”



two points. https://t.co/vk0QOUwa5z — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) September 2, 2020

Smart was obviously on the receiving end of some huge praise. He had 19 on 6-of-13 shooting and those five threes really made the difference for the Boston Celtics tonight.

Have a Marcus Smart in your life, it will be better 🍀 — Vincent Poirier (@viinze_17P) September 2, 2020

Marcus Smart said in his post-game interview with ESPN that the Celtics were prepared for a dog fight. KG mentality. — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) September 2, 2020

I know Nick Nurse salty as hell for losing to Lowry’s mentally challenged twin Marcus Smart — Published Author (@Ter0me) September 2, 2020

Pascal Siakam made some big plays in the fourth for the Toronto Raptors but with the game on the line, he committed a huge turnover to give Boston the advantage.

I'm truly rooting for Pascal Siakam, but getting stripped by Marcus Smart and stepping out of bounds isn't exactly an ideal way to finish off a close game. — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) September 2, 2020

Pascal Siakam was getting Scottie Pippen comparisons because of Kawhi ... don’t forget that — MJs GOAT (@MjsGoat) September 2, 2020

Jayson Tatum balled out again tonight against the Toronto Raptors and had 8 rebounds and 6 assists in addition to his 34 points.

The Celtics were always going to have the best player in this series, but that was OK, provided the gap was minimal. But, so far, and particularly down the stretch of a tight G2, the distance between Tatum and Siakam has been stark. Hard to overcome that if you're the Raptors. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) September 2, 2020

Jayson Tatum. That’s the tweet. — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) September 2, 2020

I had to hear all season about how the Raptors were just as good, if not better, without Kawhi.



If they get whooped out the second round by Robert Williams BEST BELIEVE I will unleash 😭 — Dr. Guru 💯 (@DrGuru_) September 2, 2020

Boston is tremendous, but man what a frustrating game to watch if you are a Raptors fan. Stop settling for 3s. No mas.



After missing a playoff franchise record 30 threes in Game 1, Toronto missed 29 threes in Game 2, their 2nd-most ever in a playoff game, per @ESPNStatsInfo. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 2, 2020

