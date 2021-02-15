Boston Celtics 91-104 Washington Wizards: Twitter goes in a frenzy as Bradley Beal and co. run riot at the Capital One Arena

The Boston Celtics were obliterated by the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena today, losing 91-104 in an all-Eastern Conference battle. Bradley Beal was the star of the night, scoring 35 points, grabbing 7 rebounds and dishing out 5 assists.

He won a much anticipated battle against fellow Missouri product Jayson Tatum, who had a poor outing, managing to score just 6 points on an abysmal 3-14 shooting.

The Boston Celtics had arguably their worst game of their season, as they were outscored in all the 4 quarters by the Washington Wizards. Twitter had a gala time poking fun at Brad Stevens' men, which resulted in some hilarious tweets.

Twitter explodes as the Boston Celtics lose in a blowout against Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook also had a strong outing for the Washington Wizards, ending the game with 13 points and 11 assists. He almost missed out on a triple double, tallying 9 rebounds on the night. The Washington Wizards dominated the proceedings from the beginning and led from the tip-off to the final whistle.

Here's how the Twitterati reacted to the Boston Celtics' embarrassing loss -

JUST FOUND THE CELTICS PANIC BUTTON IN MY GARAGE NOW POUNDING IT WITH BOTH FISTS — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 14, 2021

I don’t get the Celtics hate, what more could we expect from a .500 team going nowhere? — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) February 14, 2021

The Celtics and Wizards score, Nets bout to vibe their way into the finals pic.twitter.com/HsJoJa1Bb4 — Ahmed🇸🇴/I did shit with Mariah (@big_business_) February 14, 2021

Sans Hayward, the Celtics have a much smaller margin for error.



With Smart injured, it is even smaller



When Tatum doesn't show up, they have no chance — Marcus “The Worm” Hicks (@JamPackard) February 14, 2021

When Celtics ML was the first leg of your parlay and the rest of your day just freed up pic.twitter.com/rhWwc2VDkx — br_betting (@br_betting) February 14, 2021

The only silver lining for the Boston Celtics today was swingman Jaylen Brown's performance, who scored 25 points and shot 40% from behind the arc. Kemba Walker also scored 25 points, albeit was a -19 in this excruciating loss to the playoff hopefuls. The Celtics were no match for the Wizards' intensity, who took advantage of Boston's poor defense.

Waiting for Celtics to love us back today. pic.twitter.com/CP292kjYoi — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) February 14, 2021

Trade everyone*



*except Tatum, Brown, Smart, Pritchard — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) February 14, 2021

Sometimes I think the Celtics are playing a different sport — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) February 14, 2021

Watching the Celtics the last few weeks pic.twitter.com/rymDUnCAba — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) February 14, 2021

Early morning game but Russ and the Wizards are bringing the energy against the Celtics 😳 pic.twitter.com/A4eeQQ9f6v — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2021

This sums up the effort by the Celtics today. https://t.co/JSd16wYOlW — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 14, 2021

Celtics twitter in shambles right now https://t.co/zvOkS8nrtl — Ahmed🇸🇴/I did shit with Mariah (@big_business_) February 14, 2021

The Boston Celtics welcome the Denver Nuggets to TD Garden on Tuesday, and Brad Stevens will be looking for a strong response from his team after today's dismal performance. All eyes will be on young forward Jayson Tatum, whose sole intention will be to redeem himself for what has been one of the worst outings of his career.

