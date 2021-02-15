Boston Celtics 91-104 Washington Wizards: Twitter goes in a frenzy as Bradley Beal and co. run riot at the Capital One Arena

The Boston Celtics were obliterated by the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena today, losing 91-104 in an all-Eastern Conference battle. Bradley Beal was the star of the night, scoring 35 points, grabbing 7 rebounds and dishing out 5 assists.
He won a much anticipated battle against fellow Missouri product Jayson Tatum, who had a poor outing, managing to score just 6 points on an abysmal 3-14 shooting.
The Boston Celtics had arguably their worst game of their season, as they were outscored in all the 4 quarters by the Washington Wizards. Twitter had a gala time poking fun at Brad Stevens' men, which resulted in some hilarious tweets.
Twitter explodes as the Boston Celtics lose in a blowout against Washington Wizards
Russell Westbrook also had a strong outing for the Washington Wizards, ending the game with 13 points and 11 assists. He almost missed out on a triple double, tallying 9 rebounds on the night. The Washington Wizards dominated the proceedings from the beginning and led from the tip-off to the final whistle.
Here's how the Twitterati reacted to the Boston Celtics' embarrassing loss -
The only silver lining for the Boston Celtics today was swingman Jaylen Brown's performance, who scored 25 points and shot 40% from behind the arc. Kemba Walker also scored 25 points, albeit was a -19 in this excruciating loss to the playoff hopefuls. The Celtics were no match for the Wizards' intensity, who took advantage of Boston's poor defense.
Also Read: Making an argument for and against the LA Lakers trading Kyle Kuzma ahead of the NBA trade deadline
The Boston Celtics welcome the Denver Nuggets to TD Garden on Tuesday, and Brad Stevens will be looking for a strong response from his team after today's dismal performance. All eyes will be on young forward Jayson Tatum, whose sole intention will be to redeem himself for what has been one of the worst outings of his career.
Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: 5 stars expected to dominate headlines in FebruaryPublished 15 Feb 2021, 02:37 IST