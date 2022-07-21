Grant Williams claims the Boston Celtics were the better team in the NBA Finals: “The overconfidence side of things kind of got to us”

Golden State defeated the Boston Celtics in six games in the NBA finals, but the series was hard-fought. Despite the Celtics' loss, their power-forward Grant Williams believes that they were better than the 'Dubs.'

Appearing on a recent episode of The Long Shot, he said:

"Steph is phenomenal, but when I look down a line, comparing the teams, or, what we felt on the court. You should have heard how badly they celebrated after Game 4. They were like screaming because they knew they weren't supposed to win that game... I think the overconfidence side of things kind of got to us."

While Boston Celtics made mistakes that helped Golden State, the Warriors stayed disciplined and displayed great poise even while trailing in the seven-game series. Williams spoke about how his team watched the Warriors out-discipline them.

They played the same no matter what. They're gonna get the same shots. They're gonna create the same looks. They know who the priorities are and they're gonna play with pace. They had a great, you know, like spacing. Like even us, we weren't disciplined enough spacing the floor. Like that stuff. Like less so the fact that they were a talent thing.

Given how the NBA finals played out, there is some logic to what he is saying about both teams. Here's the video interview:

The Warriors' championship pedigree is "real," says Boston Celtics' power-forward

Williams and the Celtics' overconfidence cost them against Curry's Warriors.

The careless passing and turnovers from the Boston Celtics in the NBA finals helped Stephen Curry and the Warriors secure another championship. But Grant Williams believes that the 'Dubs' championship DNA also came to the fore:

"I still will say confidently, confidently, to this day, they weren't the better team. You know what I mean? Like, I would say that confidently. I would say they were the more disciplined team. I would say that without a doubt. Their discipline and their history of being in the NBA finals. They're championship pedigree, as you say. That was real."

Here are Curry's highlights from the finals against Boston Celtics:

