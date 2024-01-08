Boston Celtics Injury Report (Jan. 8): Latest on Kristaps Porzingis and Sam Hauser’s status

The Boston Celtics could be without Kristaps Porzingis and Sam Hauser when they face the Indiana Pacers on the road Monday. Both players are day-to-day. Porzingis is questionable with an eye injury, while Hauser is questionable as well with a right shoulder impingement.

Porzingis injured his eye in Boston’s game against the Pacers on Saturday. He went to the locker room in the first half and didn’t return. Porzingis had two points, three rebounds, one block and one steal at the time. He was acquired by the Celtics in the offseason. In 26 games this season, he averages 19.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 blocks.

Hauser was added to the Boston Celtics injury report Sunday. Even though no in-game injury was reported recently, he is said to be suffering a right shoulder impingement. He hasn’t missed a game yet in 2023-24. In 35 games (four starts), Hauser averages 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

Jayson Tatum, too, is marked questionable for Monday because of left ankle sprain injury management.

What happened to Boston Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis and Sam Hauser?

Kristaps Porzingis left Saturday’s matchup against the Pacers with eye irritation and didn’t return for the remainder of the game. Porzingis sustained the injury while attempting to block a Aaron Nesmith shot. The Latvian center got the block but was hit on his right eye by Nesmith.

Porzingis is key to the Boston Celtics’ championship aspirations and was acquired in the offseason from the Washington Wizards. The Celtics have the best record in the league at 28-7.

The exact manner in which Sam Hauser sustained the injury is unknown. He could have sustained it during practice. Hauser has been crucial off of the bench, averaging a career-high 22.2 minutes per game.

What are Kristaps Porzingis and Sam Hauser’s stats vs Pacers?

Kristaps Porzingis has played the Indiana Pacers 19 times in the regular season. He has represented four teams — the Celtics, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks — in those games. He averages 19.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 blocks.

Porzingis’ best performance against Indiana came at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 5, 2017. He had 40 points, eight rebounds and six blocks in a 108-101 win.

Sam Hauser, who has only played for the Boston Celtics in the NBA, averages 9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists in seven regular-season games against the Pacers. His best performance came on Nov. 1, when he scored 17 points in a 155-104 win, going five-of-six shooting from the 3-point line.

