Boston Celtics Injury Report (Nov. 22): Latest update on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's availability

The Boston Celtics will be giving everything to get back in the winning column after losing to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime on Monday. The Celtics are back at home to welcome the red-hot Milwaukee Bucks at the TD Garden. Let's take a look at the latest Boston Celtics injury report and explore the availability of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Boston has four players on their injury report for Wednesday's game. All four players are not nursing any injuries, but are all assigned to the Celtics' NBA G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. The four players out against the Bucks are JD Davison, Nathan Knight, Neemias Queta and Jordan Walsh.

That means Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Celtics main roster are available to play. Tatum has not missed a game this season, while Brown missed one back on Nov. 15 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Boston Celtics are coming off a 121-118 overtime loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The Celtics were up by two with less than 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter when LaMelo Ball tied the game following a tough layup over Jrue Holiday and Jaylen Brown.

Miles Bridges hit the game-winning 3-point shot with around seven seconds left in overtime. The Celtics had a chance to force a second overtime, but Bridges played hero once again after he stole the inbound pass from Holiday as the buzzer sounded.

Jayson Tatum had a huge game with 45 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Kristapos Porzingis added 17 points and eight rebounds, while Payton Pritchard scored 21 points off the bench. The loss also broke Boston's six-game winning streak.

Also Read: Will LeBron James score 40,000 career points? Exploring Lakers superstar's shot at achieving the unthinkable as he scores 39K points

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks game preview

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks against the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are the two best teams in the Eastern Conference at the moment. The Celtics own the best record in the entire league, while the Bucks are just a game behind them in the standings.

Wednesday's matchup is a must-watch game for NBA fans since it is full of superstars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. It's also the first time Jrue Holiday will face his former team after he got traded as part of the Lillard deal.

It's the 227th meeting between the two teams in the regular season. The Celtics are up in the all-time matchup 116-110. Boston has also won six of their last 10 games against the Bucks.

Also Read: "Keep this party goin'" - Ice Cube's son uses Dillon Brooks' jab to request season 3 of 'Swagger' produced by Kevin Durant