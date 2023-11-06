The Boston Celtics are the only undefeated team left in the 2023-24 NBA season with a 5-0 record. The Celtics hope to stay unblemished as they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The game will be broadcast by Bally Sports North and NBC Sports Boston, with tip-off at 8 p.m. ET.

The most recent matchup of the Celtics was against the Brooklyn Nets, which they won by a 10-point margin, 124-114. Jayson Tatum led the team with 32 points, while Jaylen Brown tallied 23. Kristaps Porzingis also had a good game with 22 points, seven boards and three blocks.

However, the team played the Nets without Derrick White, who had to miss the game for personal reasons. This was the first game he missed after 118 straight games, including the playoffs. According to NBC Sports' Chris Forsberg, White had to attend to the birth of his second child.

With White out, the Celtics went with the starting five of Tatum, Al Horford, Brown, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Pozingis.

Entering tonight's game against Minnesota, ESPN's Tim Bontemps expects White to be back. Jayson Tatum has not missed any game this season, and he is also cleared to play for the Celtics. Oshae Brissett is listed as 'questionable' to play, while Neemias Queta is still out with a foot injury.

Jayson Tatum reaches 10,000 points milestone in the Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets matchup

The seventh season of Jayson Tatum is off to a good start, with the Boston Celtics owning an undefeated record and the forward reaching the 10,000-point club in his most recent game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The former Duke Blue Devil took 444 games and averaged 22.6 points per game to reach the career milestone.

"That's special. That's cool," Tatum said after the game. "I've just been blessed to be in a great franchise. I've had some great teammates, some great coaches, that have contributed to helping me get 10,000 career points."

Tatum had 32 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Celtics to a win over Brooklyn. He is also the youngest player in team history to reach the 10,000-point plateau.

After this upcoming road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Boston Celtics will cap off the three-game road trip against the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 8.