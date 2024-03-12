Boston Celtics' legend identifies 'biggest threat' capable of eliminating Boston from 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics have set their eyes on winning the 2024 NBA championship this season. As the postseason approaches, teams get ready for action and take games seriously, including the Celtics.

The Celtics are the best team in the Eastern Conference this season with a 49-14 record. Their new group which features Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday has been one of the most reliable squads they've had. With the way their stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, have led them, there's a chance that they could make it to the NBA Finals this year.

However, the journey of winning an NBA title has never been easy. There are hindrances for teams in different ways. Former Celtics stars Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce had a chance to talk about the biggest threat to their former team. Pierce gave his take on which team he thinks could be problematic for Boston in the postseason.

"I'ma have to go Heat always," Pierce said. "Because they have swag versus the Celtics.

"Miami, it's just something about them, when April come around, Jimmy Butler and [Erik] Spoelstra, they get their gameplan together and dude turns into something else... Miami to the Celtics is the biggest threat."

The 2008 Finals MVP also said that the Celtics and Miami Heat have the biggest rivalry in the league. Looking at their playoff history, they've played against each other in three playoff series over the past four seasons. Interestingly, they've never had a series that ended in less than six games.

The Heat has always been a dark horse contender since Jimmy Butler joined the franchise in 2019. Miami has once again positioned itself in the Play-In zone. But the season isn't over and they could improve their record and be in the playoffs without having to play the Play-In Tournament.

The Boston Celtics' Big 3 started the rivalry against the Heat

Even before the Jays took over the Boston Celtics, the team already had a history with the Heat. While the Celtics' Big 3 was starting to age, LeBron James jumped ship and joined Miami in 2010. Together with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade, they became favorites to win the title.

During James' time with the Heat, the Celtics only played against them in two playoff series. Even with that, fans were tuned in to the narrative between the two teams. Their rivalry became heated after Ray Allen joined Miami in 2012, giving him his second championship ring.

Years after that, the start of the Jays Era and Butler's decision to sign with the Heat re-ignited the rivalry.

