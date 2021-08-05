Boston Celtics Summer League 2021 roster, dates and complete schedule

The Boston Celtics need to regroup after the team underachieved in the past 2020-21 NBA season. It was not a failure to lose against the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but finishing the regular season with a 36-36 record was definitely not in the plan for such a talented team.

The 2020-21 Boston Celtics were in the middle of the pack in terms of Offensive (10th in the league) and Defensive Rating (14th), but they simply were not consistent enough during the regular season.

The road to a solid 2021-22 season now starts with a solid outing in the NBA Summer League, at least for the young guns to gain some confidence heading into the NBA campaign.

The Celtics have been quiet in the 2021 NBA free agency so far, reportedly landing back center Enes Kanter.

They've been involved in some trades though, mainly sending Kemba Walker and his contract to the OKC Thunder and acquiring Al Horford in that deal, and Josh Richardson in another one (they'll send Moses Brown to Dallas).

The team has not been a big player in the 2021 NBA offseason and that could mean another rough regular season next year.

The tournament will have every NBA team in Las Vegas from August 8th to August 17th. Each squad will play in the Las Vegas NBA Summer League five times, with the first four games already set. Then, the best two teams will play the Championship Game and the rest will play a fifth game.

Ahead of the tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, we will give you the Boston Celtics' projected roster and schedule.

Boston Celtics roster for Las Vegas NBA Summer League

The Boston Celtics have already confirmed their roster for the 2021 Las Vegas NBA Summer League. The 10-man team is headlined by players who already have NBA experience, like Romeo Langford, Carsen Edwards, Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith.

“He’s improved a ton.”



Romeo Langford is receiving rave reviews out of Summer League camp, and claims to be making big strides in his first healthy NBA offseason.https://t.co/hQfZngROh8 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 4, 2021

The team will be coached by Boston Celtics' assistant Joe Mazzulla because first-year coach Ime Udoka is currently a member of Team USA's coaching staff at the 2020 Olympics.

Here is the full roster:

Name Position Carsen Edwards Guard Romeo Langford Guard Payton Pritchard Guard Aaron Nesmith Forward Zach Auguste Center Sam Hauser Forward Aric Holman Center Dedric Lawson Forward K.J. Lawson Forward Yam Madar Guard

Point guard Yam Maddar, a second-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, will be interesting to watch. He played in Israel last season and has shown some promise in his game.

Boston Celtics Summer League schedule and dates

Date and Time Match TV Sunday, 8/8/21, 4:00 PM ET Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks NBA TV Tuesday, 8/10/21, 7:00 PM ET Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets NBCSB, ESPNU Thursday, 8/12/21, 7:00 PM ET Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic ESPN2 Saturday, 8/14/21, 5:00 PM ET Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA TV

The Boston Celtics will face three Eastern Conference rivals during the Summer League in Las Vegas. It will be interesting to see how much impact some of the young players on the roster can have on a basketball game at the Summer League level.

Later on, we could probably notice how much confidence a player gained from the Las Vegas experience in the Summer League. With the Boston Celtics possibly looking at another challenging regular-season ahead, any extra depth a young player can give to the team would be great for them.

There have been reports that the Boston Celtics' 'silent' during the 2021 NBA Free Agency might have something to do with former coach and new executive Brad Stevens planning a big move in the 2022 offseason.

Whether Stevens is looking ahead and possibly compromising the 2021-22 campaign or not, it'll be seen in the future. However, 'throwing' away a season would certainly be a missed opportunity for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to fully evolve and have a major impact on the team's collective results.

With other Eastern Conference teams forming tough squads for next year, the Boston Celtics could be left behind quickly in the upcoming campaign.

