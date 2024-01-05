"Both gone within a week": Gordon Hayward, who has been traded once, recalls brutal nature of NBA business

After seeing firsthand how things can be temporary in the league, one-time NBA All-Star Gordon Hayward realized that the NBA is a business early in his career.

Speaking on fellow NBA player Paul George’s Podcast P, the former Butler Bulldogs standout recalled an incident during his rookie year in 2011 with the Utah Jazz that proved to be an eye-opener for him on another aspect of the NBA.

The incident involved then Jazz coach Jerry Sloan and All-Star point guard Deron Williams, who were shouting at each other during an argument in the locker room. What followed left Hayward shocked as the longtime coach tendered his resignation and ‘D-Will’ was traded to the New Jersey Nets.

The 33-year-old player said:

"You could hear the yelling going back & forth... [Jerry] Sloan had been there for 27 years, [Deron Williams] was [The Jazz's] All-Star PG... Both gone within a week."

The development, however, turned out for the better for Gordon Hayward as he received more playing time under replacement coach Tye Corbin.

He stayed with the Jazz for seven years, becoming an All-Star in 2017.

The following season, Hayward signed with the Boston Celtics as a free agent. Unfortunately, he was limited to just one game in his first year with the Cs as he injured his leg and ankle less than six minutes into his debut.

He stayed in Boston for two more years, averaging 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

In 2020, Hayward was signed by the Celtics to a four-year, $120-million deal but was then traded to the Charlotte Hornets, where he has spent the last four years.

Gordon Hayward talks about failed expectations while in Boston

When Gordon Hayward joined the Boston Celtics in 2017, expectations were high as they were deemed title contenders with a lineup that boasted of Kyrie Irving and young players Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

While they were solid in the regular season throughout his three-year run there, playoff disappointment, including two trips to the Eastern Conference finals, hounded them.

In hindsight, Hayward says he was not at all surprised that it ended the way it did for them because of the many “personal agendas” that precluded the ultimate goal of winning a title.

He shared in the same podcast with Paul George:

"In my eyes it was just, we all had too many agendas, and the agenda to win the whole thing was not the main one…Not to blame anyone either, because I think it was all human nature."

