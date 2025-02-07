"Boxing match for Draymond Green skills part?" - NBA fans clown Warriors' $24,107,143 star for Skills Challenge participation at 2025 All-Star Weekend

Fans were astonished to learn that Draymond Green will participate in the 2025 Skills Challenge at the NBA All-Star Weekend. Green and his teammate, Moses Moody, will represent the Golden State Warriors, who will face three other teams in the contest.

Green and Moody will face the San Antonio Spurs duo Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Team Rooks's Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr.

Most fans weren't expecting Green to be a participant in the Skills Challenge, but the league officially announced it on Friday. Fans couldn't believe it and clowned the four-time champion on X (formerly Twitter).

"Is there going to be a boxing match for draymond skills part?" a fan asked.

"I hope my eyes are playing tricks on me and it ain't Draymond I see over there," another fan couldn't believe Green will participate.

"Draymond only skill is flagrants," one fan commented.

More fans trolled the defensive forward.

"Draymond and moody for a skills challenge 💔" one fan said.

"Moody being here is so random, Steph must be hating Draymond these days," another fan commented.

"Donkey in all star weekend in lil 25," a fan posted.

This isn't the first time Green, who is set to make $24 million this season, will participate in the event. In the 2016 All-Star Weekend, the Warriors forward took part in one of the league's unique ways of spicing things up. The NBA had four frontcourt players go against four guards in the challenge.

The four-time All-Star represented the big men with Karl-Anthony Towns, DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis. Ultimately, Towns won the competition after beating Isaiah Thomas in the final round.

Also read: “Didn’t affect my life one bit”: Draymond Green downplays Kevin Durant’s rejection, shows excitement for winning with Jimmy Butler

Draymond Green got trolled by his close friend after missing a free throw

On Thursday, the Warriors suffered a 120-112 loss against the LA Lakers. Despite not having Luka Doncic on the floor, the Lakers were still too much for Golden State to handle. With 38.7 seconds left in the game, Draymond Green was on the line to shoot some free throws.

However, his trip to the line didn't end well as he missed one of his attempts. Following the miss, LeBron James started to laugh and pumped the crowd. Watch the video below to see how James acted to Green's miss.

Green finished the game with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Defensively, he had two steals and a block. His All-Star teammate, Steph Curry, dropped 37 points on 6-for-20 from beyond the arc. However, Golden State lacked the firepower to beat the Lakers.

Also read: "I'M IN TEARSSS" - Lakers fans in splits as Luka Doncic laughs at Draymond Green for smoking a layup

