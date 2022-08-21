"Boy gonna have his trouble playing more than 40 games", "OKC trainer should have ran on to the court" - Fans react to Chet Holmgren getting injured while guarding LeBron James during 'TheCrawsOver' event

On Saturday night, rookie Chet Holmgren participated in Jamal Crawford's "Crawsover" Pro-Am game in Seattle. Many have criticized Holmgren's durability. This deficiency was highlighted when Holmgren hurt his ankle in the game.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Chet Holmgren appeared to injure his ankle while guarding LeBron on this possession Chet Holmgren appeared to injure his ankle while guarding LeBron on this possession 👀https://t.co/AMbvC7N1sq

Subsequently, NBA fans took to Twitter to voice their opinion on Holmgren picking up an injury in one of the first plays.

"I didn’t watch the game but the way the Internet was talking I thought Lebron dunked on Chet and broke him in half. Chet stopped him from scoring and rolled his ankle lol," one fan wrote.

Holmgren picked up James in one of the plays early in the game. The play saw the four-time champion attack the rim, and the number two overall pick landed awkwardly.

Just Devin @Devin_gain ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Chet Holmgren appeared to injure his ankle while guarding LeBron on this possession Chet Holmgren appeared to injure his ankle while guarding LeBron on this possession 👀https://t.co/AMbvC7N1sq I didn’t watch the game but the way the Internet was talking I thought Lebron dunked on Chet and broke him in half. Chet stopped him from scoring and rolled his ankle lol. twitter.com/clutchpointsap… I didn’t watch the game but the way the Internet was talking I thought Lebron dunked on Chet and broke him in half. Chet stopped him from scoring and rolled his ankle lol. twitter.com/clutchpointsap…

caloraN☘️ @caloraNcs @ClutchPointsApp boy gonna have his trouble playing more than 40 games @ClutchPointsApp boy gonna have his trouble playing more than 40 games

one @calimbof @ClutchPointsApp There’s goes your multimillion dollar asset on a non nba game @ClutchPointsApp There’s goes your multimillion dollar asset on a non nba game

"And that folks is exactly why.... We need to see it before we believe it. Is his Body gonna hold up or naw? 1st test...looks like a Naw," one fan wrote.

DrJayTruth @DrJayTruth



We need to see it before we believe it



Is his Body gonna hold up or naw?



1st test...looks like a Naw @ClutchPointsApp And that folks is exactly why....We need to see it before we believe itIs his Body gonna hold up or naw?1st test...looks like a Naw @ClutchPointsApp And that folks is exactly why....We need to see it before we believe itIs his Body gonna hold up or naw?1st test...looks like a Naw

iClark 🔫 @InternetClark ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Chet Holmgren appeared to injure his ankle while guarding LeBron on this possession Chet Holmgren appeared to injure his ankle while guarding LeBron on this possession 👀https://t.co/AMbvC7N1sq Attention all Chet Holmgren skeptics: we back twitter.com/clutchpointsap… Attention all Chet Holmgren skeptics: we back twitter.com/clutchpointsap…

Mike @MikeTerril @ClutchPointsApp Weird. He looks so physically stable and strong too @ClutchPointsApp Weird. He looks so physically stable and strong too

CognoScent @Cogno_Scentist @ClutchPointsApp OKC trainer should have ran on to the court and call time out. @ClutchPointsApp OKC trainer should have ran on to the court and call time out.

"I said his skinny ass would get injuried against players in the league. And it was on a Lebron missed layup in august," one fan wrote.

Ask yourself…Why you on my dick? @TheeTaaj ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Chet Holmgren appeared to injure his ankle while guarding LeBron on this possession Chet Holmgren appeared to injure his ankle while guarding LeBron on this possession 👀https://t.co/AMbvC7N1sq I said his skinny ass would get injuried against players in the league. And it was on a Lebron missed layup in august twitter.com/clutchpointsap… I said his skinny ass would get injuried against players in the league. And it was on a Lebron missed layup in august twitter.com/clutchpointsap…

2thaMac @mactionz ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Chet Holmgren appeared to injure his ankle while guarding LeBron on this possession Chet Holmgren appeared to injure his ankle while guarding LeBron on this possession 👀https://t.co/AMbvC7N1sq people blaming his size but the floor already was in bad condition. coulda happened to anyone. too many people in one gym. that's why it got cut short twitter.com/ClutchPointsAp… people blaming his size but the floor already was in bad condition. coulda happened to anyone. too many people in one gym. that's why it got cut short twitter.com/ClutchPointsAp…

Jamaree @JLove_VII twitter.com/clutchpointsap… ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Chet Holmgren appeared to injure his ankle while guarding LeBron on this possession Chet Holmgren appeared to injure his ankle while guarding LeBron on this possession 👀https://t.co/AMbvC7N1sq Bron woulda yammed on this nigga so crazy if this was an NBA game Bron woulda yammed on this nigga so crazy if this was an NBA game 😭😭😭😭 twitter.com/clutchpointsap…

D Briggs 🥷🏽 @SZNdee @ClutchPointsApp Y’all overdoing like bron just like ran through him or some, twitter for you @ClutchPointsApp Y’all overdoing like bron just like ran through him or some, twitter for you 😭😭😭😭😭

"Imagine Giannis and co charging at him. He needs to put on some muscle else he’s always going to have injury problems," another fan wrote.

Enyam⚡ @Enyam_23 Imagine Giannis and co charging at him. He needs to put on some muscle else he’s always going to have injury problems. ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Chet Holmgren appeared to injure his ankle while guarding LeBron on this possession Chet Holmgren appeared to injure his ankle while guarding LeBron on this possession 👀https://t.co/AMbvC7N1sq Imagine Giannis and co charging at him. He needs to put on some muscle else he’s always going to have injury problems. twitter.com/clutchpointsap… 😂😂Imagine Giannis and co charging at him. He needs to put on some muscle else he’s always going to have injury problems. twitter.com/clutchpointsap…

However, the injury may have occurred due to the court's condensation issue. The game was ended early for player safety. That issue could have been the cause of Holmgren's injury rather than his body not holding up.

Hype surrounding Chet Holmgren

2022 NBA Rookie Portraits of Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren is coming into the NBA with incredible hype and expectations surrounding him. Holmgren's offensive game is borderline complete. His ability to shoot from either inside the arc or range makes him a significant threat on the court. His seven-foot frame also allows him to shoot over most of the players in the league, drawing comparisons to Kevin Durant.

Defensively, the number two overall pick will take time to develop. Given Holmgren's skinny figure, he will likely be easy to push around in the paint. However, his wingspan will help him guard out on the perimeter and sometimes make up for mistakes. Length helps with defensive recovery, as many saw with his college play.

Either way, Chet Holmgren's debut in the NBA is highly anticipated. Hopefully, the injury he sustained in the Pro-Am game is nothing serious.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott