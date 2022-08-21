"Boy gonna have his trouble playing more than 40 games", "OKC trainer should have ran on to the court" - Fans react to Chet Holmgren getting injured while guarding LeBron James during 'TheCrawsOver' event

On Saturday night, rookie Chet Holmgren participated in Jamal Crawford's "Crawsover" Pro-Am game in Seattle. Many have criticized Holmgren's durability. This deficiency was highlighted when Holmgren hurt his ankle in the game.
Subsequently, NBA fans took to Twitter to voice their opinion on Holmgren picking up an injury in one of the first plays.
"I didn’t watch the game but the way the Internet was talking I thought Lebron dunked on Chet and broke him in half. Chet stopped him from scoring and rolled his ankle lol," one fan wrote.
Holmgren picked up James in one of the plays early in the game. The play saw the four-time champion attack the rim, and the number two overall pick landed awkwardly.
"And that folks is exactly why.... We need to see it before we believe it. Is his Body gonna hold up or naw? 1st test...looks like a Naw," one fan wrote.
"I said his skinny ass would get injuried against players in the league. And it was on a Lebron missed layup in august," one fan wrote.
"Imagine Giannis and co charging at him. He needs to put on some muscle else he’s always going to have injury problems," another fan wrote.
However, the injury may have occurred due to the court's condensation issue. The game was ended early for player safety. That issue could have been the cause of Holmgren's injury rather than his body not holding up.
Hype surrounding Chet Holmgren
Chet Holmgren is coming into the NBA with incredible hype and expectations surrounding him. Holmgren's offensive game is borderline complete. His ability to shoot from either inside the arc or range makes him a significant threat on the court. His seven-foot frame also allows him to shoot over most of the players in the league, drawing comparisons to Kevin Durant.
Defensively, the number two overall pick will take time to develop. Given Holmgren's skinny figure, he will likely be easy to push around in the paint. However, his wingspan will help him guard out on the perimeter and sometimes make up for mistakes. Length helps with defensive recovery, as many saw with his college play.
Either way, Chet Holmgren's debut in the NBA is highly anticipated. Hopefully, the injury he sustained in the Pro-Am game is nothing serious.