"Boy signed that deal and started making some BS": Tyrese Haliburton praises Josh Hart for left-handed 3-pointers after signing $81,000,000 extension

Josh Hart recently finalized a four-year $81 million extension to stay with the New York Knicks after an impressive postseason with the team. Over the course of the last NBA season, and more specifically during the playoffs, Hart cemented himself as one of the team's best roleplayers.

In addition to offering to play the entire game for the Knicks if coach Tom Thibodeau wished, Hart's two-way play earned him loads of praise around the league. After the front office acquired Donte DiVincenzo to re-create the famed Villanova big three, they signed Hart to a massive extension.

While he and Team USA teammate Tyrese Haliburton were training recently, Hart knocked down several three-pointers in a row with his offhand. The footage swiftly earned the attention of the Indiana Pacers star, who couldn't help but joke about the clip.

"Boy signed that deal and started making some BS," Haliburton tweeted.

The duo, although rivals during the regular season, now find themselves in pursuit of a FIBA World Cup title under the guidance of Steve Kerr. After failing to land in the top three spots in 2019, Team USA is eager to reclaim its place atop the FIBA standings.

How Josh Hart's contract extension kept him sidelined for Team USA's first warmup game

Over the weekend, Team USA played in its first tuneup game against Puerto Rico. The game saw the Americans pick up a dominant 117-74 win, with Tyrese Haliburton contributing 12 assists off the bench.

While Anthony Edwards led the way with an impressive 15-point outing that included four steals, Josh Hart was notably absent from the game.

After fans questioned where the Knicks standout was, it was revealed by sources close to The Athletic that Hart had sat out while he and the Knicks finalized an extension.

Given that an injury could have been detrimental to Hart's extension, it seems the move was made with his NBA career in mind.

According to coach Steve Kerr, who issued a statement to The Athletic, the plan is for Josh Hart to play a big role with the team going forward:

“No comment, other than to say he is going to play a big role for our team. He had a great camp. Shouldn’t be any issues from here and he’ll be ready to go.”

Team USA will take the court next on Aug. 12, where it will play Luka Doncic and Team Slovenia. With Josh Hart's contract finalized, he is expected to take the court for the game.

