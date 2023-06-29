Bradley Beal shook up the NBA this offseason by joining the Phoenix Suns, pairing him with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in pursuit of an NBA title. While the Suns' depth has been a big point of contention among NBA fans following the trade, the team sits as one of the favorites to win a title.

With plenty of time to go before the NBA season tips off, Bradley Beal is currently in the process of making the move to Phoenix. As part of that, the three-time All-Star participated in a media scrum this week, where he spoke to media members about his decision.

After struggling to make a playoff push with the Wizards, Beal is hopeful that with Booker and Durant by his side, he can find the success he couldn't in Washington. As he explained to media members, one of the most noteworthy changes is that he considers every game to be a meaningful one given the high stakes:

"I think one of the biggest things we take for granted as players is who's around you, the players around you and what they bring to the table every single day. It's not easy to win in this league, and I think that's what a lot of people get kind of misconstruted. No matter how much talent you have, you still have to make it work.

"You still have to put in the work and go get the job done. But I'm super ecstatic that every single day I have a chance to play in a meaningful game. I think that's one of the biggest decisions that impacted me coming here of knowing that every single night I'm going to be in an important game."

Will Kyrie Irving be the next star to join Bradley Beal in Phoenix?

Bradley Beal's move to the Phoenix Suns kicked up quite a bit of controversy, with fans questioning why Kevin Durant is assembling another superteam. From the sounds of things, however, this may be just the tip of the iceberg.

According to reports, Kyrie Irving is currently getting ready to meet with the Suns in Los Angeles. While it's no secret that thanks to the contracts of Beal, Durant and Booker, the team will be hard-pressed to sign Irving, he could take a pay cut to join the team.

As part of the Bradley Beal trade, the Suns parted ways with Chris Paul, leaving them without a starting point guard. While that could be a gap that Irving would be able to fill, Chris Haynes believes that the Dallas Mavericks are still considered the favorites to re-sign Irving.

Of course, late in the season, Irving and Luka Doncic struggled on the Dallas Mavericks, adding to the speculation that he could part ways with the team. According to his team, Irving is looking for a team he can spend the rest of his career with.

