NBA Free Agency 2023 start time for 30th June: When can signings begin?

Three weeks after the Denver Nuggets claimed the championship, the 2023/24 season tips off with the NBA Free Agency, which will start at 6pm Eastern Time on Friday, June 30th.

Teams can start negotiating with free agent players at that time, but most contracts can't officially be signed until Thursday, July 6, at 12:01 p.m. ET. However, many players will agree to the terms of a contract verbally before putting pen to paper.

NBA Free Agency 2023 - Top players available

This year's free agency will see a lot of superstar players become available in the market, either to re-sign with their respective teams or sign elsewhere.

#1 James Harden

Philadephia 76ers point guard, James Harden headlines our NBA Free Agency list, as his current contract includes a player option for the coming season. The former MVP will either opt in and stays with the Sixers or will decline it in search of a new deal. The Houston Rockets are a team that will pursue a reunion with Harden should he decline his player option.

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six

#2 Kyrie Irving

Kylie Irving became a free agent once his current deal with the Dallas Mavericks expired. He has been linked with a move to the LA Lakers to reunite with LeBron James, but a return to Dallas is the most likely option. Irving seeks a lucrative deal in the NBA Free Agency, which the Mavericks can offer him.

#3 Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton declined his $40M player option with the Milwaukee Bucks to test the NBA free agency. It would be a surprise if he doesn't return to the 2021 NBA champions on a new deal, but it is unclear how much money Milwaukee will offer him.

#4 Draymond Green

One of the league's finest player, Draymond Green's entry into NBA Free Agency has surprised everyone. The four-time NBA champion declined his player option, worth 27.5M, and will seek a new deal worth around $100M in total.

The Warriors remain frontrunners to re-sign Green, but he is expected to attract significant interest from contending teams.

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

#5 Fred VanVleet

Fred Van Vleet turned down his player option to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The 2019 NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors will gain interest from contending teams, but it is unclear if he wants to move to another team or pursue a new, more lucrative deal with the Raptors.

#6 Jerami Grant

The talented Power forward, Jerami Grant joined the Portland Trail Blazers to help Damian Lillard with his all-around performance. However, this was not enough to bring Portland back to the playoffs, with the Blazers missing the postseason for a second straight year.

Damian Lillard is in a win-now mode and has made it clear that the Trail Blazers have to create a winning team this offseason. The superstar guard has no intention to be part of a rebuild. Hence, they can re-sign Grant in the NBA Free Agency and bring another superstar is a priority for Portland this offseason, so expect the all-around forward to remain in Rip City.

#7 Austin Reaves

The rising star has become a restricted free agent, after the LA Lakers' decision to extend a qualifying offer to him. Hence, the 17-time NBA champions can match any offer sheet that Austin Reaves will receive.

The Lakers view Reaves as a key part of their lineup, especially after his excellent 2022/23 season and they are willing to match any offers up to $100M.

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

The NBA Free Agency may not feature a lot of superstar names, like in previous years, but one or more moves that can shake up in the league can take place on Friday evening.

