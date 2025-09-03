Brandon Ingram further fuels dating rumors with Glorrila after posting cozy selfie on his birthday

Brandon Ingram has further fueled the dating rumors surrounding him and Glorrila. On Tuesday, the Raptors forward shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram account to commemorate his birthday.The photos featured on the post depicted changes Ingram's been through in the last few months. He acknowledged these changes in the post's caption.&quot;A lot of shit done changed 💜28 ☀️&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 11th slide on the post featured a picture of Ingram and Glorilla sitting beside each other. In the photo, the Raptors forward and the rapper are seen dressed in casual clothing. Ingram donned a black t-shirt with a white winter cap on his head.Glorilla comments on Ingram's birthday post. (Credits: @1ngram4/IG)He had a smug expression on his face as Glorilla took the pictures using the selfie camera. The rapperwore a gym outfit with spectacles and a hairband. Glorilla expressed her approval of the birthday post with three heart-eye emojis in the comments section.Glorilla shares her selfie with Ingram on her IG story. (Credits: @glorillapimp/IG)Later, she shared the selfie featuring her and Ingram on her account's story. She added Jadakiss' song &quot;Pearly Gates&quot; with the upload.Brandon Ingram attended Glorilla's birthday party in MexicoRumors and speculations about Brandon Ingram and Glorilla reached new heights when the duo was spotted together in Mexico. The rapper was celebrating her 26th birthday in a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico. According to TMZ, the rapper had an entire section of the nightclub to herself, and her security was covering the area, prohibiting other people at the club from recording.Brandon Ingram was spotted attending the birthday party. He was seen dancing with the rapper as she had her arms wrapped around the Raptors forward's neck. The pair reportedly left the nightclub together at 3 am, while holding hands.My Mixtapez @mymixtapezLINKGlorilla &amp;amp;amp; Brandon Ingram seen caked up in Cabo. 👀Glorilla has been a constant entity in the news headlines in the last few months. In July, she was arrested for possessing marijuana and another scheduled controlled substance. The search was conducted at her home after a few burglars attempted to rob the rapper's home.However, the burglary was unsuccessful as someone opened fire on the criminals, and they fled the scene. Glorilla was released from her arrest on a bail bond the following day.As for Brandon Ingram, the forward has been through a tough time. He was one of the key players in the New Orleans Pelicans' roster last season, but constant injuries limited him to playing only 18 games last season. He averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game but was traded to the Raptors in February.