Brandon Ingram Injury Update: Latest on Pelicans star's status ahead of game vs. Celtics (March 30)

Brandon Ingram is not expected to play for the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday when they welcome the Boston Celtics at the Smoothie King Center. Ingram has not played the last four games since suffering a knee injury on Mar. 21 in the Pelicans' loss to the Orlando Magic.

The one-time All-Star has been vital to New Orleans' success this season. He was averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists before he went down with the injury. He's also shooting 49.0% from the field, 35.6% from the 3-point area and 80.1% from the free-throw line.

The Pelicans are fifth in the Western Conference. They have a shot at a top-4 finish but need to beat teams like the Celtics to boost their chances. They lost their first matchup in Boston 118-112 on Jan. 29.

Brandon Ingram injury update

According to the latest injury report by the New Orleans Pelicans, Brandon Ingram will miss his fifth straight game since suffering a left knee injury. The Pelicans are 3-1 in their last four contests, with Zion Williamson carrying the scoring load in Ingram's absence.

After Friday's practice, Pelicans coach Willie Green provided an update on Ingram. He said that the star forward was back on the court doing some light work but remains without a timetable of recovery.

"He did some movement today on the floor, so he's getting better and better," Green said. "But we don't have an update further than what what we've given you guys already."

What happened to Brandon Ingram?

Brandon Ingram suffered a left knee injury on Mar. 21 against the Orlando Magic. His left knee buckled when he was guarding Jalen Suggs with little less than 10 minutes left in the third quarter. He clutched his knee immediately after falling to the floor.

There were a lot of concerns about Ingram, who has been the second-best player for the New Orleans Pelicans this season. He underwent an MRI, which revealed that he suffered from a left knee contusion, which was a sigh of relief for the Pelicans.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans?

The Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans game will start at 5:00 p.m. EST and will be held at the Smoothie King Center.

It will be televised on NBA TV, NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports New Orleans. It will also be available via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

