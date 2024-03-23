Moe Wagner acknowledges Zion Williamson's ponderous momentum while drawing 2 tough charges in Magic win

Listed at 284lb by the league’s official record, Zion Williamson is one of the heaviest players in the league. Taking charge against the New Orleans Pelicans star is not for everyone and Orlando Magic player Moe Wagner realized it recently.

Wagner and the Magic faced Williamson and the Pelicans on Thursday at Kia Center in their home game. The Magic proved too much for the Pelicans, defeating them 121-106. However, Wagner returned to the locker room with the pain he received from drawing two offensive charges on Williamson.

Wagner later said that of the two charges, the second one was the most impactful that he had experienced in his career.

"The second one might have been the charge of my life," he said. "I'm not gonna lie. I felt that one. I was like, 'OK, I have like 18 left in my career after that one.'"

The second charge came in the fourth quarter when the Magic were leading the game 97-85. Williamson got the ball at the top of the key and tried to attack the rim. However, it was Wagner who Williamson found on his way.

Zion Williamson ended up scoring 20 points but struggled with fouls throughout the game. He finished with five personal fouls.

Paul Pierce showers praise on Zion Williamson and his fitness

This year, Zion Williamson has seen and heard almost everything about his career and body. When the Pelicans lost to the Lakers in the semifinal of the In-Season Tournament, NBA analysts slammed Zion for being out of shape and not taking care of his body.

According to a recent report by Brian Windhorst, the Pelicans star has lost 25 lbs. The news got Williamson praise from sports analysts and fans alike.

This season, Williamson has avoided major injuries and has remained available for his team, which has resulted in his team having a better record. Former NBA champion Paul Pierce had the ultimate praise for the Pelicans star.

"I'm seeing Zion, he look different," Pierce said during a recent episode of Ticket & The Truth. "I've been watching him the last three weeks. He look like he in shape, and the best thing about him this year, he available. He heard all the whispers."

The Pelicans have played 69 games this season, with another 13 games to go. Zion Williamson has already played 58 games, just three games shy of tying the highest number of games he has played in a season. He is averaging 22.7 ppg on 58.3% shooting from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc.