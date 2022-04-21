“He gives me those Kevin Durant vibes… he’s ready for this moment” - Kendrick Perkins believes Brandon Ingram will lead the Pelicans to a first round upset over the Suns, says he’s the best player in this series

Brandon Ingram caught some love from Kendrick Perkins after his Tuesday night performance against the Phoenix Suns. Kendrick Perkins voiced his opinion that Ingram will lead the New Orleans Pelicans to an upset over the Suns. Perkins stated:

“He gives me those Kevin Durant vibes.… He’s ready for this moment.”

Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans are currently tied 1-1 in their series against the Phoenix Suns. After a surprising Game 2 victory for the Pelicans, Ingram caught the attention of fans.

The Phoenix Suns finished first in the Western Conference with a franchise-record 64 wins. They entered this series as the heavy favorites. Also, without Zion Williamson, not much was expected of New Orleans.

That was until Ingram showed out on Tuesday with 37 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists in a 125-114 win for the Pelicans. The performance made a believer out of Kendrick Perkins.

The meteoric rise of Brandon Ingram

Without Zion Williamson, someone on the Pelicans had to stand up. The silent killer has been Ingram. The young forward averaged 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game across 55 appearances this season.

As a result of Ingram’s efforts, the Pelicans finished the season eighth in the Western Conference with 36 wins and 46 losses. They played the LA Clippers last Friday as part of the play-in tournament, with the winner gaining admittance into this year's playoffs.

New Orleans won 105-101. Brandon Ingram had 30 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

Needless to say, Kendrick Perkins might be correct. Ingram may not be shooting as efficiently as Kevin Durant, but his point totals are creeping closer, and the clutch playoff victories are as well. If Ingram can keep this up, the squad looks to transform into a formidable threat when the Williamson returns.

Until then, we are blessed with the greatness that Ingram has put forth for the Pelicans. Seeing the young star step up and pull for his team amongst these times is admirable.

Edited by Adam Dickson