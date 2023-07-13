The Charlotte Hornets confirmed on Thursday that they've shut down Brandon Miller for the rest of the NBA Summer League. This came after a series of bad performances from the No. 2 pick of this year's draft that led to criticism by fans.

The Hornets only have one game left in the summer games, which will take place at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Brandon Miller is being shut down for the remainder of Summer League Brandon Miller is being shut down for the remainder of Summer League https://t.co/7PjlzG4vNK

Fans gave a piece of their minds after the report came out. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans who were surprised by the news.

Peter Gillespie @PGillespieNY @BleacherReport Through his stint in the Summer League, Miller firmly cemented himself as a bust. @BleacherReport Through his stint in the Summer League, Miller firmly cemented himself as a bust.

Rockets Enjoyer @rockets_enjoyer @BleacherReport Hornets acting like he was too good for summer league or sum @BleacherReport Hornets acting like he was too good for summer league or sum😭

Chuck Goldberg @chuckgoldberg @BleacherReport Bro dropped more fouls than points and said I’m outta here @BleacherReport Bro dropped more fouls than points and said I’m outta here

Chri$ 𖤐 @ChrisWithTheW @BleacherReport he was the best player in the sl too ngl @BleacherReport he was the best player in the sl too ngl

jaybucketslol @jaybuckets90210 @BleacherReport Load management in summer league is crazy @BleacherReport Load management in summer league is crazy 💀

🌴 @OlynykHours @BleacherReport bro is such a bust that they had to shut him down @BleacherReport bro is such a bust that they had to shut him down 😭😭😭😭

Mike @Bansalt2 @BleacherReport He needs to stay in SL to work on that shot and less fouling. @BleacherReport He needs to stay in SL to work on that shot and less fouling.

Rj @martinsvillerj @BleacherReport Mj don't want that smoke about not taking scoot @BleacherReport Mj don't want that smoke about not taking scoot

With the Summer League games almost coming to a conclusion, it's best to allow some rookies to get some rest. For Miller, he's got a long way to go and will learn a lot in the league moving forward.

However, fans have been impatient with Miller's game translating to the big leagues. He'll need some time to get the feel of how the game is played in the NBA, requiring a ton of patience from fans.

Brandon Miller had a slow start to his game during the summer league

2023 NBA California Classic: San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets

Playing his first few games during summer league wasn't an easy task. Brandon Miller took his time to adjust to the fast pace of the NBA and had to go through all the criticism he received from fans. Miller didn't do a good job defending himself on the court as he struggled to make shots and defend at a high level.

With his size, people expect him to become a defensive asset. This was the expectation by most since he'll be operating on the perimeter most of the time on both ends of the floor.

In his first game, he finished with 18 points, six turnovers and seven fouls. It was hard to watch him struggle collecting fouls. Fans thought it was a one-time issue, but he followed with a terrible second game. Miller posted six points, four turnovers and eight fouls.

Brandon Miller tonight:



6 Points

4 Rebounds

7 Assists

50% FG

8 Fouls Brandon Miller tonight:6 Points4 Rebounds7 Assists50% FG8 Fouls https://t.co/jqkgLQqaqh

Since then, it's been expected of Miller to collect fouls.

Luckily for him, he had a decent third game, finishing with 26 points, six rebounds and two assists. The 6-foot-9 forward had a great game shooting, going 8-for-15.

