Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets made his NBA Summer League debut at the California Classic on Monday in Sacramento. Miller had a good showing with 18 points but committed six turnovers and seven fouls. NBA Twitter had a field day roasting the 2023 No. 2 pick.

Miller finished his first Summer League game with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal. He shot 5-for-11 from the field, including 3-for-7 from beyond the arc. He also went to the free throw line seven times and converted five of them.

However, Miller also had a team-high six turnovers and a game-high seven personal fouls. It should be noted that the NBA Summer League has a foul limit of 10 per game. It's the reason why Miller was not disqualified despite picking up more than the standard of six personal fouls.

Fans on social media were just brutal on Brandon Miller. NBA Twitter made fun of his six turnovers and seven personal fouls. One fan even alluded to his comments about leading the Charlotte Hornets to the NBA Finals next season.

The fan said:

"And he said they're going to Finals."

Miller's prediction for the Hornets instantly became viral when he said it. Charlotte has a nice roster for next season but they have not made it to the playoffs since 2016.

"I see the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Finals next year," Miller said last week. "Hopefully, we get that big trophy at the end."

One fan thinks that the Hornets are not going to develop Miller and that the Miami Heat should have drafted him:

"The Heat would develop him into a better player. The Hornets will destroy him."

On the other hand, one fan is not worried about Miller's performance:

"He will be fine he was better in the 2nd half he showed flashes I still think he will be an All-Star in this league."

Here are other reactions to Miller's six-turnover, seven-foul game:

Brandon Miller reacts to his NBA Summer League debut

Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets (No. 24) against the San Antonio Spurs.

Brandon Miller was honest about feeling nervous ahead of his debut at the 2023 NBA Summer League. Miller told reporters that he just needed time to settle and the team had an overall better second half.

"We got the jitters out, so we're going to be good," Miller said. "I'm a little frustrated because I don't like to lose, but I had fun out there. Seeing a different environment from the college experience was fun. I think I was relaxed as far as emotions. Just let the game come to me, make all the right plays and just be there for my teammates."

