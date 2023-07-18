Brandon Miller reveals his favorite Paul George dunk: "Still waiting to get a contact dunk like that"

Brandon Miller is an unabashed Paul George fan. The No. 2 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft considers the LA Clippers forward the best player of all time.

“PG13” recently had Miller as his guest on his podcast. When asked about his best George moment, the Charlotte Hornets rookie had an easy answer:

(10:14 mark)

“Indiana Pacers Paul George is a great year, especially when he dunked on “Birdman” [Andersen]. That’s my favorite highlight of yours [George]. [I’m] still waiting for a contact dunk like that.”

The game Brandon Miller talked about was Game 2 of the 2013 Eastern Conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat.

LeBron James’ “Heatles” were the defending champs but were in for a fight against an upstart Pacers team led by Roy Hibbert and Paul George.

George was in his third year in the NBA and was selected to the All-Star for the first time in his career during the 2012-13 season. He was blossoming into an elite player on both ends of the floor.

Brandon Miller’s favorite Paul George play happened with 5.1 seconds left in the third quarter of Game 2. “Playoff P” took on LeBron James one-on-one at the top of the key, lulling James with a rhythmic dribble while waiting for the right time to attack.

With 4.5 seconds on the clock, George suddenly went full speed towards the rim, blowing by “King James.” Meeting him up in the air was Chris Andersen, the Miami Heat’s backup center. “The Birdman” was too late, though, and ended up on the wrong end of a poster dunk:

Brandon Miller nearly got that contact dunk he has been longing for in the Charlotte Hornets' Summer League game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The former Alabama superstar drove down the elbow and attacked the rim with ferocity.

No one from the Trail Blazers dared to go up and challenge the shot. The slam, even without someone challenging it, was still impressive to watch.

Brandon Miller is hoping to dunk on Paul George or LeBron James

Several of this year’s batch of rookies expressed their fantasy of dunking over LeBron James. George asked Miller if he also harbors the same thoughts.

Miller replied:

(10:40 mark)

“I’ll try anybody, though. If you’re under there [George], somebody gonna get dunked on. To name a person, probably Bron [James]. I’ll catch Bron. I think I’m gonna catch him off a putback. Sometimes he’s lurking back down there not really paying attention.”

Miller’s focus next season, though, will not be posterizing someone with a dunk. He will have to do several things to help LaMelo Ball carry the Charlotte Hornets back to basketball relevance.

