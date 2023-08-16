Brazil vs Australia FIBA World Cup tuneup August 16th: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

Brazil vs Australia tuneup game for the 2023 FIBA World Cup is set to happen this coming Wednesday, August 16. Both teams will be meeting at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia at 3:30 A.M. Eastern Time.

This game between Brazil vs Australia will be shown on free-to-air TV at 9GemHD and streamed live at 9Now. This is the second of a five-game tune-up of the Australian team as they are also scheduled to face South Sudan, France and Georgia next.

Brazil vs Australia FIBA World Cup 2023: Players to watch

The Boomers are one of the teams to watch for the 2023 FIBA World Cup as the talent they are bringing is one of the best on paper.

“I was happy," said Boomers head coach Brian Giorjian about his team. "I said before the game we haven’t played together, we were introducing a lot of young guys and guys that are playing in different positions because we’re playing small ball,”

Josh Giddey from the Oklahoma City Thunder is expected to bring the ball and call the shots at the point guard position. He is also joined by fellow NBA players like Jock Landale from the Houston Rockets, Joe Ingles of the Orlando Magic and Patty Mills of the Atlanta Hawks.

Dyson Daniels is a young athlete that has been struggling in the NBA and this could be his chance to shed some rust and gain more confidence before the 2023-24 NBA season starts.

Mathysse Thybulle is expected to have a bigger role for the team while Josh Green of the Dallas Mavericks is going to be a good source of offense as well in this Brazil vs Australia game.

“The cornerstone for us now will be the defensive end of the floor because I really believe as we grow and get closer to the tournament we’re going to be OK offensively so it’s defending and rebounding and we did a pretty good job of that tonight,' Giorjian adds.

For the Brazilian squad, Raul Neto is going to be their only NBA player on the roster but there are a handful of veterans that will not be a pushover in international competition.

Lenovo Tenerife is a 40-year-old guard and is still going strong with the team and he is expected to team up with Marcelino Huartas. The duo of Bruno Caboclo and Yago Mateus is going to be playing in the team as well.

Overall, Brazil vs Australia will be a great matchup. Australia carries the edge over the Brazilian team with its talent. However, the Brazilians are not to be taken for granted with their grit on the basketball court.

