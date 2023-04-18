BREAKING: Kings' De’Aaron Fox wins Clutch Player of the Year 2023

De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings has won the NBA's first Clutch Player of the Year award. Fox was among the three finalists, along with the Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler and the Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan.

Capping off an incredible 2022-23 NBA season, Fox was named to his first All-Star appearance this season. The 25-year old guard also led the organization to its first playoff appearance since the 2005-06 season. He averaged 25.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting 51.2%, including 32.4% from the 3-point area.

Fox is playing incredible basketball for Sacramento right now as the Kings lead their first-round series matchup against the Golden State Warriors, 2-0.

Grading De'Aaron Fox's first two playoff games

The Kings have surprised everyone as they try to make things difficult for the Warriors. In their first two games of the series, Sacramento have displayed on-court brilliance with how they play against the defending champions. The stars for the team, De'Aaron Fox, have made their postseason return extremely interesting to watch.

On his playoff debut, Fox shone brightly as he carried the Kings to victory in a tight game. As three of the starters struggled to find their rhythm during Game 1, the 6-foot-3 guard took care of business on the offensive side of the floor. He had 38 points, which was huge for the team as they won against Golden State.

Due to his incredible outing, the Kings started to gain momentum and affected their performance in Game 2.

Last night, the former Kentucky Wildcats star showcased his defensive prowess as he ended the game with four steals. Despite not shooting very well last night, he still managed to score 24 points to help his team get another win. Fox also had nine assists, which helped his teammates get into their rhythm offensively

Overall Grade: A

In his first two games of the playoffs, Fox has showcased how incredibly talented he is. Even under pressure, he knows how to maintain his composure and contribute in different aspects of the game. For someone playing in the postseason for the first time, the speedy guard knows how to focus and put his team first.

The Kings still need two more wins to advance to the next round. With the series moving to San Francisco for Games 3 and 4, Sacramento will have to do a better job in executing their offense. The Warriors are a better team when they play in front of their fans and it could turn the series around for both teams.

