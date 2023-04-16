“I thought there’d be more Warriors fans" - De’Aaron Fox appreciates Kings fans for showing up during NBA Playoffs Round 1

The 2023 NBA Playoffs have officially commenced on Saturday. De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings faced off against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the first round.

It marked the first time the Kings have returned to the postseason since 2006. Entering the first playoff game of his career, Fox wasn't afraid of the big stage as he led his team to victory.

Apparently, Sacramento fans were a huge reason why De’Aaron Fox was able to come up big in his first playoff game. Considering that it's been 17 years since the Kings qualified for the postseason, it's only natural that the city of Sacramento would support their team. Fox himself was surprised by the love and support the locals showed on Saturday night.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I thought there’d be more Warriors fans truth be told," Fox said. "’I’ve played them (here) four times a year for six years. Sacramento showed out.”

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater De’Aaron Fox: “I thought there’d be more Warriors fans, truth be told. I’ve played them (here) four times a year for six years. Sacramento showed out.” De’Aaron Fox: “I thought there’d be more Warriors fans, truth be told. I’ve played them (here) four times a year for six years. Sacramento showed out.”

De’Aaron Fox achieves first playoff victory against defending champions

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings

De’Aaron Fox made history on Saturday night as the Sacramento Kings beat defending champions Golden State Warriors 126-123 in Game 1.

Fox impressively notched 38 points to not only lead the Kings to victory but also tie the record for the second-most points scored on playoff debut. The player who holds the record is Luka Doncic, who scored 42 points.

It was a feel-good win for Sacramento, as they finally got a taste of playoff victory after a 17-year drought. Malik Monk and Domantas Sabonis came up big in Game 1 as well, complementing Fox to help his team secure the win. Monk also had an impressive scoring night, putting up 32 points. Sabonis, meanwhile, notched a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Sacramento's victory didn't come easy, as the Golden State Warriors put up a solid fight on Saturday. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson did everything they could to keep the game within reach. However, the rest of the Warriors were lacking a bit in terms of supporting their star players. Curry scored 30 points, while Thompson had 21 points.

While the Sacramento Kings are enjoying their early success, the series between the two teams should be interesting. The Kings have a slight advantage, as the Warriors have struggled on the road all season long. However, Sacramento shouldn't discount the fact that Golden State's playoff experience could be decisive.

Poll : 0 votes