"Bro came with the receipts" - Jalen Williams' epic comeback to a fan trolling him for Kobe Bryant comparison has NBA fans in splits

The OKC Thunder have risen as one of the best teams this season, and Jalen Williams is one of the reasons for it. But after being criticized by fans after their 128-123 loss to the Sacramento Kings for scoring only five points, the forward responded on Instagram, leaving fans excited.

A fan gave his feedback on William's five-point outing, saying that his performance won't turn him into the late Kobe Bryant. The Thunder forward then posted a photo of him attempting to make a shot over four defenders.

The picture is reminiscent of Bryant's iconic photo against the Chicago Bulls when he tried to win a Christmas game for the LA Lakers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After he posted this, fans shared their thoughts on Williams' cold response to the fan. Here are some of the best reactions.

Fan reaction #1

Fan reaction #2

Fan reaction #3

Fan reaction #4

Fan reaction #5

Williams followed up his five-point outing on Thursday with a 24-point performance in their next game. His scoring outburst, including a game-winning bucket, led the team to a 118-117 win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

You might also be interested in reading this: “Wildly impressive”: Jalen Williams breaks down Chet Holmgren’s basketball slang, tags Merriam Webster for clarity

Jalen Williams could be the league's breakout star

The Thunder (16-8) have been incredible this season after going 40-42 last season. Despite being in the Western Conference, their youth has not hindered them from showing they can compete. Jalen Williams is one of the reasons why the team has surfaced in the early playoff picture.

His improvement is noticeable as he went from scoring 14.1 points per game last season, to 17.6 this season. He's kept his efficiency the same even though he's attempting more shots. Williams is making 50.0% of his shots, including 35.6% from the 3-point range.

Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz believes that Oklahoma has been an early threat in the West. According to Swartz, Williams' improvement has been key to why they've been effective this year.

"Jalen Williams may not be the first name that pops up when thinking of the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he's got star potential written all over him as well," Swartz wrote.

"Now with some added offseason muscle, Williams looks like a point forward for a Thunder team that features a number of plus-size ball-handlers. As long as he gets his shot attempts on an ever-improving OKC team, Williams has all the tools to be a star as early as this season."

The Thunder could be one of the best teams this season, and Williams deserves praise from the fans and media.

Also read: "Drug test incoming" - Jalen Williams' IG post showing his recent transformation has NBA fans in splits