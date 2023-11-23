“Wildly impressive”: Jalen Williams breaks down Chet Holmgren’s basketball slang, tags Merriam Webster for clarity

Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams were drafted by the OKC Thunder in 2022. The former was taken second, while the latter was picked 12th among the prospects that year. Holmgren couldn't play a minute last season after breaking his foot against LeBron James in a pro-am game. Williams, meanwhile, surprised many with his strong play in his rookie season.

Holmgren has started this season as one of the favorites to win the Rookie of the Year award. He has been impressive and has been taking note of some of the NBA’s best players.

Holmgren made special mention of Kevin Durant’s ridiculous shooting from behind the arc. The lanky center posted his appreciation of KD on Twitter/X, which many found a bit confusing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Jalen Williams came to the rescue and explained Chet Holmgren’s message:

“- odee = crazy

“- 54 from the tre ball = 54 percent from the three

“- hang pull = a hesitation dribble into a three point shot

“- Chet is basically saying to shoot 54 percent from the 3 point line all off the dribble is wildly impressive”

Expand Tweet

Williams made sure he wasn’t reaching and tagged Merriam-Webster, who gleefully responded:

“This just broke our website.”

Expand Tweet

The interaction continued:

“Odee indeed

“Thank you- Let us know if you ever want a summer internship!”

Expand Tweet

Kevin Durant is hitting 53.5% of his shots, including 50.8% from deep. When it comes to off-the-dribble three-pointers, that number goes up to roughly 54%. Considering the amount of attention the former MVP gets on defense, his shooting has been off the charts.

Durant has been carrying a heavy load for the Phoenix Suns this season. He has been playing mostly without star guards Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, who have been in and out of the lineup often. Even with defenses mostly focusing on “The Slim Reaper,” he has largely been unstoppable.

Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and the OKC Thunder beat Kevin Durant’s Phoenix Suns in their first meeting this season

OKC Thunder fans probably encircled Nov. 12 on their calendars. Their team was scheduled to meet the Phoenix Suns, which would be the first matchup between Kevin Durant and Chet Holmgren.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder’s All-NBA guard, led the team to a 111-99 win. He had 35 points, seven rebounds and four assists. “SGA” was the biggest thorn in Phoenix’s side all game long.

Jalen Williams had a big night as well. He helped guard Durant and finished with 31 points, one rebound, one assist and two steals. Gilgeous-Alexander complimented Williams for his two-way impact after the game.

Chet Holmgren had a solid game as well. Like Williams, he had a hand in trying to contain Kevin Durant. The lanky forward had 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Holmgren has been taking notes. He probably can't wait to test himself against KD again.