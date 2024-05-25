"Bro even Pixar siding with Kendrick Lamar": NBA fans hyped as familiar foes Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony face off once again in Disney promo

After years of rivalry on the court, NBA legends Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony have teamed up off of it. The two retired NBA players have come together again, this time for an ad for Disney Pixar's upcoming movie, Inside Out 2.

This short promo shows Dwyane Wade recalling when he called game for the Miami Heat with a floater in the 2004 NBA playoffs against the Charlotte Hornets.

Carmelo Anthony replied by asking if his team didn't miss a lot of 3-pointers during that game, sparking a big reaction from Flash.

"What did he just say? How did that feel?" Dwyane Wade's anger said. "Let's talk threes, Melo. The number three, I got three rings. I'm the Big Three. Time to activate the cold shoulder."

Many fans reacted to this promo on multiple channels. One Redditor noted that the promo includes a nod to Kendrick Lamar amid his ongoing beef with Canadian rapper Drake (the "I'm the Big Three" part).

"Bro even Pixar sidin wit Kendrick," a fan wrote.

In March, Kendrick Lamar was featured on Future and Metro Boomin's track, 'Like That,' where he sent a message to J. Cole and Drake, considered the two other members of rap's Big Three alongside himself.

"Motherf**k the big three, n***a, it’s just big me," Lamar said in one of his verses.

Pixar's Instagram page was flooded with comments about this fun ad, with some simply saying it was well done and a notable way to advertise the movie.

Others were surprised that Pixar made a reference to the hottest beef in hip hop right now.

The Inside Out sequel is set to be premiered on June 14, and more promos should be coming leading up to the big day. NBA players haven't been strangers to appearances in movie promos, with Anthony Edwards starring in a promo with Adam Driver last year, for example, and perhaps we'll see more of them in the coming ways.

Dwyane Wade is a part of 2024 NBA Finals commercial

Besides his appearance in this promo for Pixar, Dwyane Wade also participated in a commercial for the upcoming 2024 NBA Finals. The matchup isn't official as the Eastern and Western Conferences are currently in the final stages to find out which teams will play in the big series.

Still, the NBA is already hyping up this event, which promises a young star will win its first championship at the end of this season. The league picked Wade, who became a Finals MVP in his third season in the league at age 24, to be a part of the promo.

"All the people downstairs, they're waiting. You feel great, you ready? Are you ready? It's the finals," Wade says in the promo called 'The Toast.'

"Welcome, or should I say, welcome back. Tonight, we're celebrating the moment that we've worked for all year."

As one of the most beloved players in the NBA in the last 20 years or so, Dwyane Wade is a big name in the association. No wonder he's selected to star in all these high-profile promos for the league and its partners.