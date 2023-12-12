"Bro finna be the next PatBev": Bronny James' Draft Express review upon USC debut meets with NBA fans' skepticism

USC guard Bronny James, the eldest son of LA Lakers star LeBron James, finally made his long-awaited debut for the Trojans after a health scare several months earlier. He has only played one game for the school, but Draft Express already has an assessment of his potential.

According to the NBA draft expert, the 6-foot-4 freshman could turn into the Trojans' best defender. Draft Express analysts cite the fantastic use of his athleticism to lock down enemies in one-on-one situations, get past screens and make defensive plays to reject shots or force turnovers.

Some fans were impressed with what Bronny James displayed during his first game, while others were skeptical. A few even made jokes at his expense based on his debut performance.

"Bro finna be the next Pat Bev," one fan joked, comparing James to NBA defensive specialist Patrick Beverly.

"Patrick Beverly with LeBron bloodline," another fan quipped, making another reference to the NBA veteran.

"This guy is getting overrated," a user posted.

"Gonna be great on the Kings," a user joked, referring to the New Taipei Kings instead of the Sacramento Kings.

"Is that you Rich Paul?" another fan wrote, referring to LeBron James' agent.

However, not all the reactions to Bronny James' debut were negative. Some praised him for what he was able to accomplish in his first game:

"It's only right he's that good, c'mon."

Bronny James showed his capabilities on defense in his USC debut

Bronny James had many people concerned after collapsing during a USC Trojans practice five months ago. It was later revealed that he suffered from a cardiac arrest stemming from a congenital heart condition.

Fans were relieved when it was later announced that his condition was treatable and that he would make a full recovery. Many waited for his debut for his college team, which finally took place last Sunday, Dec. 10, against Long Beach State.

In his first-ever college game, Bronny played for 17 minutes. He went 1 of 3 from the field, with all his attempts coming from downtown. He also made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to bring his total score to four points. Aside from his points, he also contributed three rebounds and two assists.

However, his most notable contributions were on the defensive end of the court, coming away with two steals and one huge chase-down block.

Fans and the media eagerly anticipate what else James can do now that he is healthy and playing again. USC's next game will be against Auburn, which will take place next week.

