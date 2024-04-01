“Bro fumbled badly”: NBA fans mock Kevin Porter Jr. as ex-Rockets guard, accused of domestic assault, signs with Greek team 

After a turbulent offseason surrounded by off-court issues, Kevin Porter Jr. finds himself playing basketball again, not in the NBA though. Instead, the former USC Trojan finds himself taking his talents overseas to play for the PAOK basketball club in the Greek Basket League.

Following his domestic assault charges, the Houston Rockets traded KPJ to the OKC Thunder but was waived afterward. He has not seen action on the basketball court since then and will now be lacing up his basketball shoes in Greece.

This news was broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic, sparking various reactions and opinions among basketball enthusiasts regarding Porter Jr.'s new journey in his career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some fans are puzzled that the talents of KPJ won't even cut the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards rosters which are in need of basketball talent. On the other hand, a handful see that he isn't what his reputation is projected.

"Idc what anybody says.. I don't think he did what they said he did," said joshmindset.

Some fans feel pity for KPJ as his basketball career plummeted after his domestic violence charges

Back when Kevin Porter Jr. was still active in the league, he was able to average 19.2 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.3 rebounds for the Houston Rockets. A few fans are puzzled how the trajectory of his career fell so hard that he has to play overseas.

"Bro fumbled badly," commented naren.bala.

Fans react to how a promising basketball career in the NBA is spoiled by just one mistake

Miles Bridges had the same situation a few seasons ago, facing domestic charges like KPJ.

"Miles Bridges is in the league. He might as well get a spot," said 4dbjeff.

On the bright side, a few fans see that KPJ will dominate the Greek Basket League

Kevin Porter Jr.'s off-court issues

The recent news of Kevin Porter Jr. signing with a Greek basketball team makes several basketball fans feel that the NBA has sent out a stern warning that players, coaches, and executives should be on their best behavior and be model citizens.

The domestic assault charges on Porter Jr. were filed back on Sep. 11, 2023, and it was not the first time he had trouble with the authorities.

On Nov. 15, 2020, the Houston Rockets guard faced a weapon charge by Hamoning County Police after a single-car accident, accused of improper firearm handling while inside a vehicle. The grand jury declined to indict him on felony gun charges as the firearm was said to belong to his mother.

The first incident was already a situation in which Kevin Porter Jr. bit the bullet. Now another issue regarding domestic assault seems to be the final straw. The USC Trojan accepted the plea deal on January 23, leading him to plead guilty to misdemeanor, reckless assault, and second-degree harassment.