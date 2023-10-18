Kevin Porter Jr. domestic violence case timeline: Details of all events & more

Then-Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested and charged with assault and strangulation of his girlfriend and WNBA free agent, Kysre Gondrezick, at a New York Hotel on Sept. 11.

With Porter reportedly traded to and then waived by the OKC Thunder on Tuesday, we explore the timeline of his legal issues.

Kevin Porter Jr. arrest, assault case to exiting the NBA

Sept. 11, 6:45 am: Police responded to a 911 call reporting an assault at the Millenium Hilton near the United Nations in Manhattan. Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested and charged with assault and strangulation of former Indiana Fever player Kysre Gondserick.

Upon arrival, officers found lacerations to the face and complaints of neck pain for Gondserick. A preliminary investigation was held, and the criminal complaint revealed that Porter struck her multiple times "with a closed fist" and put "pressure to her neck by forcefully squeezing it, causing her to experience difficulty breathing, redness and bruising to her neck, and substantial pain," the complaint said.

Gondzerick was transferred to a hospital for further evaluation.

Kevin Porter Jr. was arraigned in a New York City court on felony assault and strangulation charges.

On the same morning, the Houston Rockets issued a statement that they were doing their own investigation about the incident. The NBA also responded to Porter's arrest. Through the league's domestic violence policy, commissioner Adam Silver is allowed to take appropriate action based on the case's findings.

In the aftermath of the event, Kalabrya Haskins, the sister of Kysre and wife of late NFL player Dwayne Haskins, threatened Porter on social media. She warned him to expect retaliation, claiming he won't escape consequences for his actions.

Sept. 12: Porter was released on a $75,000 bail and ordered to stay away from Gondzerick. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors revealed that the incident left Gondzerick with a fractured neck and a cut above her right eye. They said that the assault only ceased when Gondzerick managed to escape the hallway, covered in blood.

Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Mirah Curzer emphasized the severity of the domestic violence case, mentioning the Rockets guard's history of abuse, including a previous incident involving a car crash.

Oct. 2: The Rockets announced at the team's media day that Porter would not be allowed to participate with the team or use team facilities.

Monday: Prosecutors dropped a second-degree assault charge after acknowledging Gondzerick's fractured vertebra was a congenital defect and not the result of an assault by Porter.

The protective order was also lifted, according to the New York Post.

Porter still faces charges of second-degree strangulation and third-degree domestic assault.

Porter rejected a plea deal on the third-degree assault charge from Curzer, according to the Post.

Tuesday: The Houston Rockets traded Kevin Porter Jr. and two future second-round picks to the OKC Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson Earl. He was waived immediately after the trade. However, OKC must still pay Porter $16.9 million in guaranteed salary.

In a turn of events, Gondzerick clarified that Porter didn't hit her, ball his fists or punch her in the face multiple times in an interview with the New York Post. She also refuted claims of a history of abuse and asserted that her injuries didn't support the accusations, saying that her injuries didn't align with the allegations against Porter.

Porter will have his next court appearance on Nov. 27.