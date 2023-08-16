"Bro would get torched in PNR even in the WNBA": Enes Freedom gets ruthlessly mocked after saying he would drop 60 in WNBA

Recently, former NBA player ENES spoke on Fox News about how he would be able to average 60 points in the WNBA if he wore a wig and changed his name to "Eneshia."

As his comments went live on television, several fans mocked the former NBA player on X.

"Bro would get torched in PNR even in the WNBA"

In the interview, Enes Freedom was seen making a point about transgender people and including the WNBA in his argument.

"If I started to identify myself as a woman and decided to play in the WNBA, put on a wig and I change my name to Eneshia, would that be fair to all the women who are chasing their dreams?" Freedom asked. " Where are all the feminists? Where are all the women's rights activists?

"If I am allowed in, I would average 60 points and 30 rebounds," Freedom added. "I don't think there's any ruling against it. If I want to show a point actually, I can just put a wig on and say, 'Hey, sign me.'"

Another comment from Freedom had displeased several NBA fans.

Enes Freedom's original tweet started everything.

The possibility of transgender women being allowed to play in the WNBA doesn't sit well with Freedom. He argues that it is unfair toward women who have worked hard their whole lives. His tweet received backlash as a result.

Enes Freedom's vocal nature about the NBA

Besides his recent comments on the WNBA, Enes Freedom is also known for his comments on the NBA, as per Bosnia and Herzegovina's N1.

"I'm 30 years old and I can play another five-six years in the NBA," Freedom said. "Unfortunately, when I started to talk about the problems we're having in China, the NBA and China have millions of dollars in deals, I was blackmailed to keep me out of the league."

Since then, he has remained firm in his beliefs and has even gone out of his way to call out the NBA.

Be that as it may, he has certainly made a reputation for himself when it comes to political and social issues.

