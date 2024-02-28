"Bro misses his wife and kids": Damian Lillard being 'lonely' after Bucks trade amid divorce battle evokes NBA fans' sympathy

Damian Lillard made it explicitly clear that he feels "lonely" in Milwaukee in a recent interview. The sharpshooter who made headlines after becoming one of the major trades moving from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Bucks at the start of the 2023-24 season, revealed that there wasn't much of a life in his new home. It has been a mixed season for Lillard as he deals with life in a different city amid his divorce battle with ex-wife Kay'La. His divorce was filed five days after his trade to Milwaukee.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Lillard was candid when asked about how he was settling down in Milwaukee.

My life is my family. After games, I would come out and my whole family would be back there. My kids coming out of the playroom. My mom, my brother, my cousins lived there, you know what I mean? My best friends live in Portland. So I would come out, we would go to dinner. They might come to my house. After practice, I might go to my mom’s house and just chill. That’s how my life was. So, I mean, I’m fine because I’m grown. But it’s definitely lonely. I’m filled up by those people.

According to Willamette Week, the Lillards headed for the divorce after two years of marriage. They share three kids — Damian Jr. and fraternal twins, Kali and Kalii. The divorce was filed in Clackamas County Circuit Court in Oregon City, with "irreconcilable differences" cited as the reason for their split.

NBA fans react to Damian Lillard's "lonely" comments, say he misses his wife and kids

Damian Lillard's comments went viral on social media and fans were quick to react to the guard's thoughts on how he was acclimatizing to life in Milwaukee. One of them wrote:

"Bro miss his wife and kids"

More comments poured in:

NBA fans shared their two cents on Damian Lillard feeling lonely in Milwaukee

On the season front, Lillard has blown hot and cold this season averaging 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists. His last five games have seen him prop up 26.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7.8 assists.

Earlier in January, Damian Lillard was a picture of happiness when he had his kids before the game against the Sacramento Kings amid his custody battle with his ex-wife. The sharpshooter was pictured walking into the Fiserv Forum tunnel with his kids, and he topped off the game with a buzzer-beater to help the Bucks win 143-142.