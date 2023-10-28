"Bro pulled a Bron": Lakers fans lose it as Kawhi Leonard falls on his knees after Russell Westbrook airballs game-tying shot

Russell Westbrook had an opportunity to force overtime against the Utah Jazz, but he missed the game-tying two-pointer, and the Los Angeles Clippers were defeated (118-120). Westbrook not only missed the shot, but it was an airball, leaving Kawhi Leonard on his knees.

Leonard's reaction went viral and created a lot of reactions from Lakers fans, as Russell Westbrook spent one and a half years with the 17-time NBA champions before moving to the Clippers.

"Bro pulled a bron," a Twitter user wrote.

The same user went on to explain his tweet, referring to LeBron James' reaction to a non-call in the final minutes of regulation in a Lakers vs Boston Celtics game last season.

"Idk why most the people commenting thinking im comparing Russ to Lebron … im comparing what Kawhi did in this to what Bron did when he didn’t get his call late against the Celtics when he did all this …."

"The same Westbrook as always, poor Leonard," another one wrote.

"So happy LeBron replaced him with DLO," another one wrote.

"Lakers fans to clippers fans. "We know the feeling," another one wrote.

"Lakers fans still obsessed with Westbrook but were quiet when he was carrying Clippers to the playoff and keeping them in games last season," another one wrote.

"Lakers very clearly understand this pain," a Twitter user posted.

"Lord I know the feeling," another user wrote.

Russell Westbrook addresses the possibility of staying with the Jazz after Lakers trade

Russell Westbrook spent one and a half years with the Lakers before moving to the Utah Jazz in February 2023. He was a part of the Big Three with LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the LA Lakers but never managed to build chemistry with them and lead the franchise to the championship.

After moving to the Jazz, he was waived by Utah and then joined the LA Clippers, with whom he seeks his first NBA championship.

However, after the game vs the Jazz in Salt Lake City, Westbrook addressed the possibility of staying with Utah back in February.

“I’m grateful for them just because — for many reasons. I would have come in and did whatever they asked me to do,” Russell Westbrook said, via Yahoo Sports.

“I told them I could be a mentor," Westbrook added. "Whatever I needed to do to help, I would have done it. Like always I do whatever is best for the team. If that’s to come and sit my ass there in street clothes and make sure I help the young guys, I’ll do that.”

Now with the Clippers, the All-Star guard and former NBA MVP talked about his playing style and how it has affected him in his chase for an NBA ring.

"I just play and try to play the right way. Yes, it hasn't resulted in rings, it hasn't resulted in things that people feel that's important. But I strive to be the best I can be, lay it all on the line," Russell Westbrook told media earlier in the week, via ABC7 News.

He added:

"If everything's aligned, I have an opportunity to be able to win the championship, then cool. If I don't, then that's cool too. As long as I lay it on the line and exceed my own personal expectations, I'm OK."

Following their loss to the Jazz, the Clippers (1-1) turn their attention to their home game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. Their first meeting with the Lakers will take place on Wednesday, November 1st.