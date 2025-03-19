"Bro slipped on Tracy Morgan’s vomit" - NBA fans react wildly as Scott Foster suffers rare referee injury during Knicks-Heat game

Renowned NBA referee Scott Foster was hurt while officiating the Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks game. Fred Katz of The Athletic said Foster had to leave the game because of a calf issue.

The veteran official didn't return to the game after he was injured. The league couldn't provide a substitute for Foster and it was left to referees (Tre Maddox and Evan Scott) on Monday.

According to an update on Foster's injury on Tuesday, the referee has been tagged as out indefinitely.

After finding out about this, fans on X (formerly Twitter) talked about Foster.

"Bro slipped on Tracy’s vomit 😭" a fan said, recalling Tracy Morgan's incident in the game.

During the game, famed comedian Tracy Morgan had to be escorted out of the game as he vomited on the floor. He also bled from his nose, causing an almost 10-minute delay in the game. Security had to put him in a wheelchair as he left the game.

The former "30 Rock" star revealed that it was food poisoning that caused his illness.

"I heard the court was a little slippery," another fan said.

"Never thought we’d see the day we get an injury report for a ref," one fan commented.

Other fans commented on Foster's beef with Chris Paul.

"Chris Paul somewhere smiling," a fan said.

"I bet Chris Paul is thrilled about this," another fan commented.

"CP3 outlasted this man. Wow," one fan said.

Scott Foster dealt with a different on-court injury before

Scott Foster's calf injury isn't the first setback the veteran official has suffered during a game. NBA matches tend to be fast-paced and physical. Sometimes, players and officials on the court tend to bump into each other accidentally.

During the 2022-23 NBA season, Foster was officiating a game between the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets. In the game, the Lakers tried to push the pace as they inbounded the ball. This led LeBron James to pick up his pace without looking at who's behind him.

As he ran to the other side of the floor, he accidentally bumped into Foster. Although the referee didn't fall to the ground, the impact between them caused the veteran official's mouth to bleed. Fortunately for James, Foster didn't blow his whistle.

The referee, who's also known as "The Extender" brushed it off as he wiped the blood off his mouth. The four-time champion approached him and apologized for the unexpected contact.

Foster didn't think of it much as a big deal and assured James that everything was fine.

“Relax, I got it,” Foster told James. “Just relax, I got it."

Austin Reaves also joked with James and Foster. He told the official that the contact should've warranted a technical foul on his teammate. However, the veteran referee told them that he tried to move out of the Lakers star's path.

“I was trying to get out of your way… It’s all good."

Scott Foster also joked that James had been trying to do that to him his entire career.

“You’ve been wanting to do that for 25 years.”

As for his recent calf injury, there is still no update on when he'll return to action.

