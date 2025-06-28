"Bro thinks he's Giannis" - NBA fans react to Tyrese Haliburton needing to use bell to call on girlfriend in ACL recovery

NBA fans reacted to Tyrese Haliburton using a bell to call on his girlfriend while he recovers from his ACL injury.

The Indiana Pacers star's girlfriend, Jade Jones, posted a video on her Instagram story, featuring Haliburton ringing the bell and calling for his girlfriend, who, hilariously, happened to be standing on his left.

"This guy did NOT order a bell guys please," she wrote in the caption.

Bleacher Report posted the video on X/Twitter on Friday. The hilarious post had NBA fans posting some funny comments. A fan recalled Giannis Antetokounmpo's infamous live video where he was holding a "ring for bl*****" bell.

"Bro thinks he’s Giannis😭🙏🏼," the fan wrote.

Sleeper @SleeperHQ LINK Bro thinks he’s Giannis😭🙏🏼

"Bro wanna be Giannis bad asl," another commented.

𝐷𝑟𝑒 👑 @DreSoKoldd LINK Bro wanna be giannis bad asl

A Paces fan took the opportunity to call out officials for not calling fouls on the OKC Thunder:

"I would be happy to have a bell too because the refs wasn’t handing out no whistles smh."

Notworthit @x_Notworthit_x LINK I would be happy to have a bell too because the refs wasn’t handing out no whistles smh.

A fan was happy to find Tyrese Haliburton in good spirits despite a devastating injury.

"Haha, love to see the spirits high after an Achilles surgery! That's a good sign for recovery."

Donaotel 𝕏 @Donaotel_1 LINK Haha, love to see the spirits high after an Achilles surgery! That's a good sign for recovery

Meanwhile, some fans noticed his lean legs and asked Tyrese Haliburton to work on them:

"Look at those skinny muscles. Please do something about those chicken legs!!"

EingeLTrade 📈💰 𝕏 @EingeLtrade LINK Look at those skinny muscles. Please do something about those chicken legs!!

"Man ain’t never did a leg workout a day in life has he 😂," another wrote.

Qua @pr0j3ctb4byy LINK Man ain’t never did a leg workout a day in life has he 😂

"Haliburton using a bell to announce his knee scooter arrival is peak rehab energy. When your franchise guard stays this positive post-surgery, you know the Pacers locker room culture is exactly where it needs to be for his return," another posted.

Liam | AI-Powered Sports Bettor | Self-Learning @bets_liam LINK Haliburton using a bell to announce his knee scooter arrival is peak rehab energy. When your franchise guard stays this positive post-surgery, you know the Pacers locker room culture is exactly where it needs to be for his return.

Desmond Bane shares update on Tyrese Haliburton's recovery

Desmond Bane attended Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Paces and the OKC and watched the most devastating injury in NBA history happen in front of his eyes.

It was difficult not to feel pride and pity for Haliburton at the same time, as he risked playing despite his calf injury. Bane provided the update on Haliburton on The Zach Lowe Show on Thursday.

'I was actually texting him this morning, just more about life than anything," Bane told Zach Lowe. ... He seems like he’s in decent spirits, and I’m sure he’s going to attack this rehab and get back, be better."

The newest member of the Orlando Magic wasn't shy of calling Haliburton a "superstar" and also had great words for him.

"I think not every team has a Tyrese Haliburton, a superstar that’s willing to get criticized for it, but shoot six shots some games, shoot 15 shots other games,” Bane explained. “That trickles down throughout the entire team. (from 1:15:00)

Many NBA players suffer Achilles tears, but no many do so like Haliburton's. Achilles' tear, in most cases scenarios, has a career-altering impact, for the worse. But what made Haliburton's injury more devastating was the fact that it happened in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, which the Pacers lost.

