"Bro thinks he’s Kanye": NBA Twitter goes wild over Victor Wembanyama's latest look

San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama turned heads with his pregame outfit ahead of Monday’s road matchup against the Toronto Raptors. The 7-foot-4 big man entered the Scotiabank Arena decked out in all black, including a face mask and sunglasses. His unique fashion choice led to some entertaining reactions from NBA fans.

Upon the 20-year-old’s outfit going viral on X/Twitter, many were quick to compare it to rap star Kanye West’s renowned style.

“Bro thinks he’s Kanye,” one fan said.

“Who let Wemby near Kanye?” another said.

Meanwhile, others made jokes relating to Wembanyama’s home country of France.

“France is a weird country,” one said.

“Kanye didn't invent this style. Wemby's from France, bruh, he's ahead of the game, LOL,” another said.

Below are some more of the top fan reactions to Wembanyama’s all-black pregame outfit:

After sporting questionable pregame outfit, Victor Wembanyama makes NBA history against Raptors

While many questioned Victor Wembanyama’s pregame outfit on Monday, no one took issue with his play. The rookie had arguably the best game of his young career, recording his second triple-double. However, it was his first involving blocked shots.

Wembanyama tallied 27 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals, a career-high 10 blocks and two 3-pointers on 71.4% shooting. He did so in just 29 minutes before checking out early due to the blowout nature of the game.

In addition to his 10 blocks being his personal best, it also marked the highest block total by any player this season. The 2023 No. 1 pick surpassed Milwaukee Bucks veteran center Brook Lopez, who recorded nine blocks against the New York Knicks on Nov. 3.

With his dominant performance, Wembanyama also set multiple rookie records. Per StatMuse, he is the first rookie to record at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, five blocks and two 3s in a game.

Meanwhile, the French phenom became the only rookie to record a triple-double with blocks in fewer than 30 minutes, according to Underdog NBA.

With their 122-99 win, the Spurs ended their seven-game losing streak. The Raptors, on the other hand, have lost two straight.

Following his masterful outing, Wembanyama is averaging 20.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, 3.2 blocks and 1.6 3s per game on 46.8% shooting. Despite being a rookie, he remains the NBA’s leader in bpg.

