"Bron breaking physics & the scoreboard" - NBA fans go wild as LeBron James lights up Nets with scoring 40 on 9 3-pointers

LA Lakers star LeBron James had a night to remember in a 116-104 win at the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night. Fans couldn't believe the box score after his performance and went wild on social media.

The four-time champion James finished with 40 points and shot 9-for-10 from 3-point range, which doesn't happen a lot.

The Lakers (42-33), who are still in the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings, got a double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds from Anthony Davis and 18 points and six assists from D'Angelo Russell against his former team.

Fans couldn't believe the performance that James had. They went wild on X, being big fanboys of the Lakers star after his big game. Here are some of what they said about the game.

But there were a couple who downplayed James' performance.

Still, the Lakers were able to get the win, and their star had a great Easter Sunday game.

LeBron James joins a legendary group with his recent performance

LeBron James put up a memorable performance for the Lakers on Sunday night. In the process, he joined three record-breaking clubs.

According to reports, James became the second LA Lakers player to make nine 3-pointers in multiple games. He joins the late Kobe Bryant, who did it four times.

In addition, James is now the player with the most 30-point games, passing Michael Jordan. Jordan had 671 games of 30 or more points. Now, it's the Akron, Ohio, native who holds the top spot at 672.

His age also helped in setting a record. James is the oldest player to have a 40-point game with a 100+ TS%. The others to do it were Paul Pierce, who was 35 years old at the time, and Jeff Hornacek, who was 31 years old.

