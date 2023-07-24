"Bron really started to stop thinking the whole game" - Channing Frye on how Ty Lue's appointment helped LeBron James focus on his game

Most basketball fans were convinced LeBron James was the reason why the Cleveland Cavaliers fired former coach David Blatt for Ty Lue. Blatt was axed after leading the team to the 2014-15 Eastern Conference title and after compiling a 30-11 record the next season.

Channing Frye, who was one of James’ teammates that season, had this to say about the incident:

“It’s not like David Blatt was a bad coach, we just needed someone that could play chess with [Warriors head coach] Steve Kerr at that level, which Ty Lue did.

"Ty Lue was like, ‘Thank you for your opinion, but we’re gonna do it this way.’ When that started to come about, Bron [James] really started to stop thinking the whole game and started thinking court stuff.”

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc Episode 6 of "A King's Reign," our pod covering LeBron James' 20 NBA seasons, details his return to Cleveland, the improbable 2016 title, & the rivalry between LBJ & Steph. With @ByJasonLloyd, @joevardon, @ThompsonScribe & @itszenakeita, in @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-…

David Blatt had an 83-40 win-loss slate when the Cavaliers replaced him with Ty Lue. More than just the record, there were consistent reports of a glaring disconnect between LeBron James and the coach.

James would often call out plays on the court that Blatt didn’t draw up during timeouts. Sometimes, the four-time MVP would even take over the huddle without any notice.

The coach was rumored to have designed plays for players who were not playing and struggled in crucial late-game situations. The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly lost faith in him.

In film sessions, Blatt allegedly failed to make LeBron James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving accountable, particularly on defense. Ty Lue, then an assistant coach, would become so frustrated that he’d be the one to call out Cleveland’s “Big Three.”

Lue quickly gained the players’ trust and confidence. Cleveland ultimately decided to dismiss the head coach in favor of the former NBA journeyman.

Channing Frye added:

“Do you think Steve Kerr is a top-five coach of all time? … Not only are you facing Klay [Thompson], Andre Iguodala, Steph[Curry], Draymond [Green], Shaun Livingston, David Lee [and] David West. You have this coach that’s a top-five coach. You can’t be in the moment and be the coach at the same time.”

Ty Lue reined in LeBron James first and the rest of the lineup followed suit

Having the players’ trust and confidence wasn’t enough for Ty Lue when he took over Blatt. He wanted to make sure he had control of the locker room.

Ken Berger had this to report about how the divided locker room followed the new coach’s voice:

“Lue changed that the moment he first told James in a huddle, 'Shut the [expletive up]. I got this,' according to a person who heard the exchange -- and a few others like it."

“He did it in every way possible, starting with James -- calling him out in film sessions, barking at him in practice, seizing control back.”

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



And they did so in dramatic fashion.



For the latest episode of “A King’s Reign,” @joevardon sat down with Ty Lue and Channing Frye to relive that historic season.

theathletic.com/4641677/2023/0… In 2016, the Cavs brought Cleveland its first title since 1964.And they did so in dramatic fashion.For the latest episode of “A King’s Reign,” @joevardon sat down with Ty Lue and Channing Frye to relive that historic season.

LeBron James delivered on his promise of winning a title for the city of Cleveland in 2016. Lue had a big hand in giving the Cavaliers their first franchise championship.

