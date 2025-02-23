"Bron is a respectful 3rd" - Ex-NBA champ defines LeBron James & Kobe Bryant’s unique GOAT cases while stacking them with Michael Jordan

LA Lakers star LeBron James has divided the basketball world on his GOAT status. He has been fiercely compared to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan in the debate, with former NBA player Matt Barnes adding a third wheel to the conversation, the late Kobe Bryant.

Ad

On a Friday episode of "Gil's Arena," Barnes, who won a 2017 title with the Golden State Warriors, made his case for Kobe. He ranked Bryant ahead of James as he believed that Kobe is often underrated by non-athlete media members:

"I feel the three greatest players of all time are MJ, Kobe and Bron ... Outside the non-athlete media always kind of leaves Kobe out of the top-five ... I think Kobe is ahead of Bron. That doesn't mean I dislike Bron. ... When it comes to basketball, I think it's MJ, Kobe and then Bron is a respectful third."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Kobe Bryant’s fans believe he deserves consideration alongside Michael Jordan and LeBron James. And while James' fans may disagree with Barnes' arguments, Bryant's fans believe his impressive career warrants his inclusion in the conversation.

This is not the first time a former player has suggested Bryant's name in the GOAT debate. Lakers legends Magic Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal have come out in support of Kobe, who himself didn’t think much of the GOAT debate.

Ad

LeBron James picked by rival as NBA's GOAT

LeBron James has undoubtedly divided the NBA world over who is the league's greatest player of all time.

San Antonio Spurs star De'Aaron Fox picked his GOAT, siding with James over Michael Jordan due to the LA Lakers star doing great things for him to see and render judgment.

"What MJ did in 15 years is crazy," Fox said in an interview with Cyro Asseo de Choch of HoopsHype. "But what LeBron's done in his career and is still doing is nuts. I would say Bron. I didn't watch Michael Jordan play, so I'm not going to pick somebody I didn't watch play."

Fox was nearly six when James' career began in 2003 and was five when MJ finally called it quits on his illustrious career. He has competed against James for eight seasons and has seen it all, with James averaging 24.7 points, 8.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game in his 22nd season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback