Bronny James' GF's dad sends love as Warriors' Steve Kerr rips Donald Trump attack on academic freedom

Steve Kerr hasn't been afraid to share his opinion on politics throughout his tenure as a NBA head coach. The Golden State Warriors leader made a statement in his post-game press conference, wearing a Harvard basketball t-shirt.

The university has made news by opposing Donald Trump's requests for professors' work to be checked for plagiarism and reporting international students to the authorities. Trump also wants the university to be stripped of its tax exempt status and be treated as a political entity.

Steve Kerr has been a NBA head coach since 2014 and has led the Golden State Warriors through one of the greatest dynasties the game has ever seen. Along the way, though, Kerr has made sure to use his platform to endorse causes he believes in, including strong messages about school shootings. He isn't the only one standing with Harvard as the university continues to fight against Trump.

In his postgame conference after the Warriors secured the seventh seed in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, Kerr had a simple response when asked why he was wearing a Harvard shirt.

"I believe in academic freedom," Kerr said simply. "I think it's crucial for all of our institutions to be able to handle their own business the way they want to, and they should not be shaken down and told what to teach, what to say by our government. That's the dumbest thing I've ever heard, but it's kind of par for the course right now."

Steve Kerr's statement was met with mixed reaction, but the Warriors coach received a lot of support. One of the people who applauded his stance on the issue was Dondre Whitfield, an actor who is the father of Parker Whitfield, Bronny James' girlfiend. Whitfield praised Kerr for what he does both on and off the court.

Dondre Whitfield had nothing but nice things to say about Kerr's choice to stand with Harvard.

Steve Kerr isn't the only NBA figure standing against the Trump Administration

While Kerr's stance against the Trump Administration's efforts to restrict the freedom of colleges across the country went viral, he isn't the only person in the league who is against what the current president is doing. Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer made waves when he sent an open letter to Trump's Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

In his letter, Ballmer pleaded to McMahon, asking her to stop reducing the size of the Department of Education. According to him, doing so is keeping parents in the dark, robbing them of data that could help them make crucial decisions about the education of their children. While nothing has been done as of now to change things, Ballmer is refusing to be ignored.

While Steve Kerr and Ballmer are both much more influencial in the basketball world, they are using their influence and platforms to fight for causes they believe in. Their efforts have gained momentum amongst fans of the Warriors and Clippers as their requests for change grow louder. Now, it is up to Donald Trump and his aides to decide whether or not they will be ready to listen.

