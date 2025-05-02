Bronny James' girlfriend's father pens heartwarming note expressing his gratitude as Alijah Arenas returns home

Bronny James's girlfriend's father - Dondre T. Whitfield - penned a heartwarming note for the safe return of Gilbert Arenas's son - Alijah Arenas - after being involved in a car crash. On Friday, Whitfield shared a video of the five-star recruit returning to his home.

He wrote a heartfelt message in his post's caption to congratulate the son of the former NBA star on his return.

"Yes indeed!!!! Thank you all who joined me in praying for this young man. He has come out the other side of it!!!! Slowly but surely coming back to himself!!! Amen!!!! Go get it @alijah0arenas Love you nephew. ✊🏽👑"

In the video, Aijah Arenas is seen walking into his room, where a fully decorated structure stands to celebrate his healthy return. The walls and the bed also have silver heart-shaped balloons on them to add to the decorative vibe.

There was a table with gifts in the room, with balloons hanging over it saying "Welcome Home Alijah." The youngster checked out the gifts and decorations on the table before the video ended.

Bronny James is dating Dondre's daughter, Parker Whitfield. The two attended Sierra Canyon together, where Bronny was on the basketball team and she was a softball athlete. The two youngsters have been linked to each other since appearing together at the Paris 2024 Olympics for the Team USA vs Brazil quarterfinals game.

Bronny James' girlfriend's father shares his honest reaction to Steph Curry's viral confession in front of wife Ayesha Curry

Bronny James' girlfriend's father shared his honest reaction to Steph Curry's viral confession. On Apr. 8, an Instagram user shared a three-year-old video from "Beyond the Surface" in which the Warriors star's wife - Ayesha Curry - is seen asking her husband a tricky question. She listed some options and asked Curry to choose the thing he could not live without for a month.

"S*x. for sure,” said Curry. "I was just making sure we're on the same page. 10 years in we better be on the same page."

Dondre Whitfield dropped in the post's comment section to express his thoughts on the Golden State star's response and entertain the audience in the comments.

"Ladies, particularly wives, Raise your hand if you don’t understand this. 😂😂😂" He commented.

Bronny James's girlfriend's father reacts to viral Steph Curry moment. (Credits: @movieandameal_starstudded/Instagram)

Bronny James's girlfriend's father is a notable actor, nominated for the Emmy Award three times. He has starred in successful shows and movies like "The Upshaws," "Queen Sugar" and "Christmas Everlasting."

