Bronny James’ girlfriend’s dad drops 1-word reaction after Gilbert Arenas' wife Melli Monaco nails viral couple challenge

Gilbert Arenas' wife, Melli Monaco, scored high when faced with trivia questions about her husband. Arenas and Monaco attended the McDonald's All-American Games to watch Alijah Arenas play.
During a break, Monaco was approached by WAG Talk's host to answer questions about Arenas' NBA career to test how well she knew her husband. Monaco gave a disclaimer that she wasn't with him when he started playing in the NBA, but she took on the challenge anyway.
From Arenas' total season and teams to his career-high and personal awards, Monaco nailed almost every question, leaving the NBA fans impressed.
One of the persons impressed with Monaco's knowledge was Bronny James' girlfriend, Parker Whitfield's father, Dondré Whitfield. Giving props to Monaco's answers, Whitfield posted a one-word comment.
"Dope," Whitfield commented.
Monaco also dropped a wholesome comment in the post.
"My baby a legend," Monaco wrote.
Bronny James and Parker Whitfield met at Sierra Canyon High School. The couple first went public with their relationship was during the Paris Olympics last year. They attended a Team USA basketball game together.
Since then, the couple has rarely been seen together, keeping their relationship private. While James is carving a place in the NBA, Whitfield is currently a college student at Spelman College.
Gilbert Arenas makes a big claim about Bronny James
While there is no denying that Bronny James' fame has much to do with his father, LeBron James, he has shown the growth of his own little feathers in the last few weeks.
James had to divide his time between the LA Lakers and their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. After a sloppy start in the G League, he averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Moreover, his recent performances have also changed plural perspectives around him.
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas went a step ahead. On March 11, he claimed that James would have been among the best rookies this season if he had been given more minutes.
"If they played him 36 minutes, he would be averaging 12 points [currently at 14.5], four rebounds and four assists," Arenas said on "Gil's Arena." "He’d be top 5 for Rookie of the Year."
So far, James has played 24 games in his rookie season and averaged 2.3 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 5.7 minutes per game. He scored his career-high 17 points (7-for-10 shooting) in a 118-89 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in March 20.
