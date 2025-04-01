Gilbert Arenas' wife Melli Monaco shares 5-word praise for son Alijah Arenas featuring for Adidas

Gilbert Arenas' wife, Melli Monaco, was beaming with pride after her stepson, Alijah Arenas, featured in an Adidas post. The sports giant posted a series of pictures on social media that featured Alijah Arenas, Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr., and Kansas signee Darryn Peterson.

Ad

Ecstatic with the big news, Gilbert Arenas' wife Melli Monaco used her social media handle to hype up Alijah. She reposted the IG post from Adidas on her story, with some encouraging words.

"My boo is doing it 😍 @alijah0arenas," Monaco wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The picture showed Alijah rocking a pair of pink Adidas James Hardens. He also wore a McDonald's navy blue hoodie.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

[Credit: IG/@mellimonaco]

Alijah is one of the top student-athletes in the country. After some impressive high school performances, he has also committed to USC for his collegiate career.

Ad

Trending

As for Melli Monaco, she has been very much involved in Gilbert Arenas' children and continues to support them on and off the court. Monaco started dating Arenas back in 2023 and got engaged in August last year. The couple got married in January 2025.

Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan sends a shoutout to son Alijah Arenas after featuring for Adidas

Alijah Arenas' mother, and Gilbert Arenas' ex, Laura Govan, never misses an opportunity to hype up her children. After Alijah appeared in the commercial for Adidas, as expected, she sent a shoutout to her son on her Instagram post.

Ad

She reposted the post by Adidas on her Instagram story, with a burger and fries emojis.

[Credit: IG/@lauramgovan]

Alijah Arenas is ranked 12th among the top 100 players in the country. He will be part of the McDonald's All-American Game, which is scheduled to be held in Brooklyn on Tuesday, April 1st. The game will feature 24 players from ESPN's top 28 prospects.

It is perhaps the most crucial game of Alijah's career. The McDonald's All-American Game is attended by several NBA teams' front office people, and Laura Govan is expected to be in attendance to cheer on her son.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.