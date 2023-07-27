Bronny James health update: LeBron James’ son arrives home after being declared stable by doctors

Fans were shocked to find out about the news of Bronny James' cardiac arrest, which he suffered during practice and had to be rushed to the hospital. Luckily for the James household, he's able to return to his family following the health scare.

The USC recruit has been discharged recently and has now returned home. He was treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and according to Shams Charania, Bronny was fully conscious when he arrived. The report stated that the son of the LA Lakers star was "neurologically intact and stable."

The statements released by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center reads:

"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics' medical staff. Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center full conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting."

It further reads:

"Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania USC’s Bronny James has been discharged from hospital and is home resting after being treated for sudden cardiac arrest at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he arrived fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Statement: pic.twitter.com/WegyWgAhAE

It is still unclear why Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest at his age. Still, the James household is lucky to have him back healthy.

LeBron James extends his gratitude for the support and love his family has received following Bronny James' sudden cardiac arrest

After the news broke out that Bronny James had an unfortunate cardiac arrest, fans and other personalities in the NBA quickly spent time to stop and think about the James household. Many gave their support and hoped for the best as the family encountered an unfortunate situation.

NBA legend Magic Johnson took his time to recognize what LeBron and his family were going through. Even current stars like Trae Young and Jalen Brunson took out the time to wish the James family best of luck as they go through an unexpected challenge with Bronny.

Following all the tribute and love Bronny received, the four-time champion took the chance to thank them. LeBron tweeted;

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang"

LeBron James @KingJames I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The good news is that Bronny is safe and back home with his family now.

